Avail Health Selected by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to Test Medicare Dementia Care Model

Launched on July 1, 2024, the GUIDE Model will test a new payment approach for key supportive services furnished to people living with dementia, including, comprehensive, person-centered assessments and care plans; care coordination; 24/7 access to an interdisciplinary care team member or help line; and certain respite services to support caregivers. People with dementia and their caregivers will have the assistance and support of a Care Navigator to help them access clinical and non-clinical services such as meals and transportation through community-based organizations.

"We are honored to be selected by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to participate in the GUIDE Model," said Joe Harrison, MSN, NP-C, Founder and CEO of Avail Health. "Our mission is to support both patients and health care providers by creating innovative solutions that address their most pressing needs. The GUIDE Model aligns with our vision, as it emphasizes comprehensive, person-centered care and robust support for caregivers, for which Registered Nurses are perfectly suited. By participating in this model, we aim to enhance the quality of life for individuals living with dementia and provide their caregivers with the essential resources and respite they need. This opportunity allows us to further our commitment to transforming health care delivery and ensuring that high-quality, compassionate care is accessible to all."

Avail Health's participation in the GUIDE Model will help people living with dementia and their caregivers by providing access to education and support, such as training programs on best practices for caring for a loved one living with dementia. The GUIDE Model also provides respite services for certain people, enabling caregivers to take temporary breaks from their caregiving responsibilities. Respite is being tested under the GUIDE Model to assess its effect on helping caregivers continue to care for their loved ones at home, preventing or delaying the need for facility care.

GUIDE participants represent a wide range of health care providers, including large academic medical centers, small group practices, community-based organizations, health systems, hospice agencies, and other practices.

This model delivers on a promise in the Biden Administration's Executive Order on Increasing Access to High-Quality Care and Supporting Caregivers and aligns with the National Plan to Address Alzheimer's Disease. For more information on CMS' GUIDE Model, please visit: https://www.cms.gov/priorities/innovation/innovation-models/guide.

About Avail Health

Avail Health is a pioneering digital health, value-based care company with a mission to empower registered nurses (RNs) and nurse practitioners (NPs) to create, manage and grow their own practices. Avail Health's holistic management services solution handles the operational and business aspects, like sub-capitated contracting with "at-risk" entities, providing nurses with the resources, support, and freedom to thrive as practice owners. Avail Health's technology seamlessly integrates with existing health care systems to ensure smooth data flow and coordination among care providers. This interoperability enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of health care delivery. For more information visit: http://availhealthcare.co.

