Available Infrastructure announces $5B Project Qestrel, with fleet of 1,000 urban neocloud sites deploying nationwide by end of 2026

"By deploying SanQtum from coast to coast, Project Qestrel is bringing powerful AI inference to the US market when it's needed, where it's needed, and all within a zero trust network with quantum-resilient cyber protections." —Dan Gregory, CEO of Available Post this

As the industry sees data and AI rapidly moving to the edge and hybrid cloud and neocloud architectures growing quickly, Project Qestrel and Available's SanQtum solutions stack provide critical protections and benefits:

Sovereignty: The Available fleet's sovereign, edge-first architecture keeps data local to where it is created and where decisions are made, allowing for greater protection of sensitive data and adherence to data residency requirements.

Security: A zero trust approach and quantum-resilient encryption protect against emerging cyber threats, including "harvest now, decrypt later" attacks and the nearing threat of Q Day from mature quantum computers.

Latency: HPC at the edge enables ultra-low-latency AI applications for mission-critical use cases that cannot afford the roundtrip latency of pinging to the traditional cloud and back, such as public safety, power grid management, and smart cities.

Capacity: Available's air-cooled, power-ready sites can come online in weeks to months, not years. For government agencies, enterprises, and data center operators, Available's urban clusters provide a pathway to scale up additional AI capacity essentially overnight versus the speed-to-market delays many hyperscalers are facing from interconnection queue delays, supply chain constraints, and power constraints.

"We believe this is truly the future of AI inference — a future that will be defined by speed, location, and security," said Dan Gregory, CEO of Available. "By deploying SanQtum from coast to coast, Project Qestrel is bringing powerful AI inference to the US market when it's needed, where it's needed, and all within a zero trust network with quantum-resilient cyber protections."

Each of the 1,000 deployments will be co-located at telecom sites, with immediate access to both fiber and power. The fleet's neocloud architecture will run up to 48 GPUs per site, bringing AI inference out of distant hyperscaler data centers and right to the edge, close to where decisions need to be made quickly. Many of the sites will be pre-integrated with IBM's watsonx, providing trusted, enterprise-grade AI for users from day one. (Available is an IBM Platinum Partner.) Other sites will be AI-agnostic, capable of running other AI inference models as needed.

Amphix — founded by real estate investment trust and data center infrastructure developer Strata Expanse, intelligent AI orchestration partner RAVEL, and Available — will leverage the network as part of its nationwide rollout. Available's upcoming deployment will bring Amphix's total footprint directly to the edge in US cities most in need of fast, reliable computing power. Every Amphix site will also now benefit from SanQtum's cybersecurity protections.

"Strata's model allows users to capture an important array of benefits, from flexibility to security to cost efficiency. By leveraging Available's system, we're layering on industry-leading cyber protection while extending our HPC and AI capacity to the edge," said Ellen Taylor, CRO & Senior Vice President of Origination at Strata Expanse. "While some tasks, like AI training workloads, can and should be housed at our larger 'home base' data centers, critical AI inference can now operate exactly where it's needed with ultra-low latency. We are thrilled about what this new partnership will make possible."

The first customer to announce its use of Available's distributed fleet was Datavault AI, working in partnership with IBM. The company recently announced initial adoption in the New York and Philadelphia corridors, with nationwide rollout to come.

Nathaniel Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI, shared, "The added speed and security that Available's SanQtum solutions bring to the table are vitally important to our latest offerings — like real-time data scoring, tokenization, and monetization — which we believe have the power to unlock an all new category of value for enterprise users."

To learn more about Project Qestrel and Available's SanQtum solutions, or to connect with the Available team, send a message here.

About Available Infrastructure

Based in Northern Virginia along the Washington, DC, beltway, Available Infrastructure offers cybersecure zero trust networking, HPC neocloud infrastructure, and enterprise-grade AI — all private, sovereign, and at the edge. This unique combination supports critical infrastructure, sensitive data, and AI models for agencies, enterprises, and institutions.

Available is also the owner-operator of a growing nationwide fleet of AI-powered, quantum-ready, distributed micro data centers with national security-grade cyber protection. We are bringing the next generation of pure edge infrastructure to the market, while enhancing the offerings of hybrid cloud providers and traditional data centers. Available Infrastructure is an IBM Platinum Partner.

For more information, visit www.availableinfrastructure.com.

About Strata Expanse

Strata Expanse develops land and delivers the power, cooling, and secure connectivity that enable data center operators to deploy high-performance compute within infrastructure-ready environments at speed and scale. Infrastructure is delivered through the company's Gray Space as a Service™ subscription model. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), Strata Expanse focuses on energy-first site selection and integrated infrastructure development.

Learn more at StrataExpanse.com.

Media Contact

Nikki Arnone, Inflection Point Agency for Available, 1 (719) 357-8344, [email protected], https://availableinfrastructure.com/

SOURCE Available Infrastructure