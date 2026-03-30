Available Now For Holy Week: 'The Christ' Brings The Story Of Jesus To Life In A Four-Part Audio Event

"We believe THE CHRIST will help people reconnect with the depth, emotion, and truth of the gospel in a new way through this audio experience." Post this

WATCH 'THE CHRIST' TRAILER HERE

Episode one of THE CHRIST is available today, March 30. New episodes will be released daily through April 2, making the full series available ahead of Good Friday, April 3. Spanning Jesus' birth, ministry, crucifixion, and resurrection in four episodes, the series delivers the scope and emotional depth of a feature film during Holy Week.

'THE CHRIST' EPISODE RELEASE SCHEDULE

Episode 1: Monday, March 30

Episode 2: Tuesday, March 31

Episode 3: Wednesday, April 1

Episode 4: Thursday, April 2

THE CHRIST features a star-studded cast of beloved actors, led by Tom Pelphrey as Jesus. He is joined by David Oyelowo as Pontius Pilate, Paul Walter Hauser as John the Baptist, Courtney Hope as Mary, the mother of Jesus, Patricia Heaton as host, and John Rhys-Davies as the series narrator.

With more than 100 distinct characters and advanced sound design, THE CHRIST showcases cinematic-quality production that rivals major motion pictures, compressing an epic, two-hour storytelling experience into four powerful episodes. Every scene is rooted in biblical truth and crafted with care to awaken the imagination, stir the heart, and guide listeners through a profound spiritual journey.

For more information, visit THECHRISTPODCAST.COM.

For interviews, please contact Ashli Bock | [email protected] | (830)739-9145

Listeners can stream THE CHRIST now:

TheChristPodcast.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

PRESS MATERIALS | Media Tip Sheet | EPK and Stills | Headshots and Bios

About THE CHRIST Podcast

From the courts of Rome to the hills of Galilee, from prophecy to resurrection, THE CHRIST chronicles the life, death, and triumph of Jesus of Nazareth — the man who turned suffering into salvation and forever changed the meaning of love, power, and grace.

About Faith Media

Faith Media is a part of the Northwestern Media Network, which has provided Faith-based content since 1949. Faith Media reaches audiences across the nation and globally through radio, podcasts, video content, and digital resources. Faith Media's Faith Podcast Network offers exclusive programs, inspiring stories, and meaningful conversations that take listeners deeper in their relationship with Jesus. Learn more at myfaithpodcasts.com.

Media Contact

Ashli Bock, 130 Agency, 1 +18307399145, [email protected], 130 Agency

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