AVAILABLE NOW! THE MISSING PEACE: Rewire Your Brain, Reduce Anxiety, and Re-Create Your Life by Author and Therapist Laura Rhodes-Levin, LMFT

Combining evidence-based research with relatable personal stories, Rhodes-Levin gives us tools and a roadmap to help us understand why not to take the world and the other anxious people in it personally, how fear is underneath all anger, how the wounded child will try to run your life based on scary experiences and other vital concepts.

After reading this book, the reader will understand their anxiety, learn how to harness it, shift focus to what they love, and live the life they want.

About the Author:

Laura Rhodes-Levin, LMFT, author of The Missing Peace: Rewire Your Brain, Reduce Anxiety, and Recreate Your Life (Rowman & Littlefield) is a licensed therapist who specializes in the evaluation and treatment of anxiety, depression, and trauma. She holds a Master of Science in Counseling and is known for her unique approach in the understanding of anxiety and anxiety disorders. She is also the Founder of The Missing Peace Center for Anxiety, a clinic that offers a variety of modalities, including Psychotherapy, Neurofeedback, Play Therapy, Olfactory Anxiety Reduction, Group Therapy, Movement, and more to help ease the nervous system and restore the brain, body, and mind to a place of calmness and relaxation.

REVIEWS:

Licensed therapist Rhodes-Levin delivers advice to help people "rewire" their brains and discover practices that will help alleviate anxiety. She uses a combination of her personal experiences, clients' stories, and evidence-based research to support these bold claims. Each chapter begins with a synopsis, followed by a personal anecdote and what Rhodes-Levin terms the "anxiety user manual" section, in which she defines a particular facet of anxiety before offering up journal prompts, questions, and action steps…. There's value in seeing the shared struggle, and Rhodes-Levin offers readers that companionship by showing up with and for them. With short chapters and some valuable tools, this title isn't a substitute for therapy, but it does build a sense of community by chipping away at the stigma surrounding anxiety in ways that may appeal to readers who need a little extra support.

— Library Journal

Convinced that she was born with anxiety, Rhodes-Levin understands the power it can have over your life. After years of therapy and study, she finally feels freed from its grip. Anxiety is both genetic and learned, says the author, and it can be unlearned. The first step is identifying life events and family stories that trigger the feelings that manifest themselves as the "Wounded Child." Secondly, Rhodes-Levin offers ways to combat these feelings, including asking for help, therapy, self-talk, spiritual beliefs, and setting healthy boundaries. Finally, readers are asked to imagine a life free of anxiety and filled with purpose. The chapters are brief and filled with examples from her life, direct talk, questions to ponder, and exercises to work through. Readers are encouraged to "build their own toolkit" and to create an "Anxiety User Manual." Rhodes-Levin drew on her experiences and hard-won wisdom to found the Missing Peace Center for Anxiety, where therapy, yoga, meditation, massage, and other practices counter anxiety, depression, and trauma. Readers willing to put in the work will be inspired and comforted by her message.

— Booklist

The Missing Peace offers a valuable guide for individuals, professionals, or loved ones who want to understand the root causes of anxiety and learn healthier ways to face each day. By sharing personal stories, therapeutic methods, and practical action steps, Laura Rhodes-Levin leads readers through the healing process and counters the lies, fears, and hurts that can hold us captive in life. This book will help readers step away from "survival" strategies and find the PEACE they've been seeking, all while reminding them they're not alone.

— Julie Cantrell, New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of Perennials

There's something profoundly refreshing about The Missing Peace: Rewire Your Brain, Reduce Anxiety, and Recreate Your Life by licensed therapist Laura Rhodes-Levin, LMFT. It could be Rhodes-Levin's Gen X sensibility or her propensity for honesty and self-disclosure. Whatever it is, her book is animated by a willingness to be real about exactly what has helped her and her clients successfully manage anxiety. For the spiritual and woo averse, be warned, there is talk of quantum fields. But even for someone who is more science-y, I found that the mix of these elements instructive. This book, out new this month, can help you build a user manual for anxiety-reduction with instructions dog-eared from those who've successfully made their way before you.

— Emily P.G. Erickson

