Available Today, Aliveness Mindset: Lead and Live with More Passion, Purpose, and Joy Shares Practical, Proven Strategies For Readers To Create Their Own Aliveness

In Aliveness Mindset, Craven shares that having an "aliveness mindset" is the path to freedom. It is a state of bringing the best version of oneself into their day-to-day experience. It starts with identifying their unique way of being fully alive, which is called their "Optimal State." When they are in an Optimal State, they have greater clarity, confidence, growth, and focus.

"In my executive coaching practice, I continually find what I personally experienced in my long-term CEO role–leaders aren't necessarily unsatisfied with their lives, but they are weighed down by guilt and obligation," said Craven. "In Aliveness Mindset: Lead and Live with More Passion, Purpose, and Joy, I give leaders the tools they need to bring the best, most vibrantly alive version of themselves into the world. They will learn how to define and discover their own aliveness mindset and reach the pinnacle of their potential by transforming their professional and personal lives. I want to empower leaders to focus on how they want to feel and show up in the world, rather than react to what is scheduled on their calendars."

The "aliveness mindset" involves transforming life from a reactive state to one where individuals are aligned with their authentic selves, values, and priorities. In Aliveness Mindset, Craven shares the seven components of an "aliveness mindset," which include ownership, openness, awareness, authenticity, courage, tenacity, and love, and he explains how they work together to power the aliveness journey.

Aliveness Mindset Endorsements

"Jack Craven's impact on leaders and their teams is transformative. Aliveness Mindset is a treasure trove of impactful practices that will ignite your passion and help you feel more alive every day."

—Jim Dethmer, Founding Partner of Conscious Leadership Group

"If you are unfulfilled with your work and life, you need Jack Craven's new book, Aliveness Mindset. He will help you rediscover what makes you feel alive and then equip you to step into your life and career with purpose and meaning."

—Chip Conley, New York Times Bestselling Author and Founder and CEO of Modern Elder Academy (MEA)

"More than a book, Aliveness Mindset is the toolkit every leader needs to access their highest and best selves. Jack Craven, a respected coach to high-performing executives, teaches his time-tested practices that leaders can adopt to craft a more satisfying career and life."

—Dr. Marshall Goldsmith, Thinkers50 #1 Executive Coach and New York Times bestselling author of "The Earned Life, Triggers, and What Got You Here Won't Get You There"

"Jack Craven's Aliveness Mindset delivers a clear path to renewed energy for life and work. Practical, wise, and encouraging, this book is full of important insights from Jack's work as an executive coach with practices you can implement to live your best life."

—Eric Langshur, Managing Partner of Abundant Venture Partners and New York Times bestselling author of "Start Here: Master the Lifelong Habit of Wellbeing"

"My work with Jack has transformed my professional and personal life. Jack's practices helped me become more aware of my patterns and behaviors and to approach life in a more curious way. This work is fundamental to my continued success and growth."

—Kelly O'Connell, Chief Product Officer of ActiveCampaign

"Working with Jack has had a significant impact on my life. His insights and practices helped me become a better leader and human being. I'm more confident, make tough decisions faster, and show more vulnerability and empathy."

—Nick Saccaro, President of Quest Food Management Services

