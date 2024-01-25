Available Today, LIFELINE: Recovering Your Mental Wellness Through Uncovering Your Creative Brilliance Offers Groundbreaking Tools to Access Your Greatest Resource: YOU

Lifeline: Recovering Your Mental Wellness Through Uncovering Your Creative Brilliance offers frolicky, simple, and creative tools where readers can experiment with their own expression. These experiences can bring individuals back to the wise inner voice they may have forgotten how to access. Post this

Lifeline highlights Gardner's experiences in using creative expression as a wise inner voice. Gardner teaches readers how to uncover, recover, and discover their inner well of resources and tools for deep healing and everyday mental health. The approaches outlined in Lifeline help reduce anxiety and stress, improve mood, combat depression, isolation, feeling alone, and much more.

"Most adults have lost their creative spark and don't give themselves permission to inhabit that creative space. It is perceived as frivolous, silly, and, in some cases, terrifying. They no longer feel the joy, boundless imagination, and limitlessness of their youth," said Gardner, "Lifeline: Recovering Your Mental Wellness Through Uncovering Your Creative Brilliance offers frolicky, simple, and creative tools where readers can experiment with their own expression. These experiences can bring individuals back to the wise inner voice they may have forgotten how to access. The area where learning how to step into any activity that takes one out of their head and into a creative flow, allows them to uncover their one-of-a-kind gifts and true essence."

In Lifeline: Recovering Your Mental Wellness Through Uncovering Your Creative Brilliance, readers will learn how to use their own innate, unique creative expression as a safe passage to get to the roots of their struggles, transform pain into power, and expand their capacity for joy, self-awareness, and living their best life.

For more information, visit lanegardner.com.

LIFELINE Endorsements

"Lane's transformative book inspires us to delve deep, Uncovering, Recovering, and Discovering our true essence, all while harnessing the power of our creative expression. Simply brilliant and inspiring!"

—Ana Melikian, Ph.D., Host of the MINDSET ZONE podcast, one of the top 1% most popular podcasts globally

"Ready to find your superpower? In this innovative, creative, and ground-breaking work, Lane Gardner blows the doors wide open with her fresh perspective that whatever we need to heal ourselves comes from within, and our creative brilliance is the conduit to take us there. Through curiosity and just plain fun, Gardner invites readers to draw, dance, write, sing, and create their way to their own creative brilliance (no experience required!), guiding people to transform their pain into triumphant power."

—Sally Rudnick, Licensed Clinical Social Worker

"In 'LIFELINE,' Lane Gardner crafts a transformative journey toward mental well-being and self-discovery. Drawing on exercises that combine powerful insights with artistic playfulness, this book is a potent remedy for when you are anxious, stressed, and emotionally adrift. As someone passionate about elevating leaders and unlocking human potential, Lane's approach is deeply resonant. 'LIFELINE' doesn't just throw you a lifeline; it empowers you to navigate your own path to emotional equanimity and creative brilliance. Highly recommended!"

—Tony Martignetti, Leadership Advisor, Founder, Inspired Purpose Partners, Author of "Climbing the Right Mountain"

"Everyone talks about the demons imposed upon us by somebody else. Demons that change lives for the worse. Demons that threaten happiness and life's goals and opportunities, but no one talks about how you escape those demons. Lane Gardner and her courage to self-reveal presents to the reader a method that allows each of us to flee into happiness and joy. Her method will enable us to celebrate life instead of dreading life. It allows us to confront and resolve those demons using our innate skills. This is a must-read."

—CB Bowman-Ottomanelli, MCEC, BFF, CMC, CVP, CVF, Courage Consultant and CEO Association of Corporate Executive Coaches

"Lane Gardner truly offers a 'lifeline' to trauma survivors and caretakers of trauma survivors in her book. The book itself is trauma-informed, outlining creative strategies for grounding as you walk through her personal story of pain and resilience. I would highly recommend this book to anyone who feels called to use creativity as a pathway toward wellness during a time when the world feels heavy and overwhelming. Kudos to Lane for repurposing her pain to ignite the healing journey for others."

—Bree Gordon Lukosavich, Board Certified Music Therapist and Executive Director, Creative Arts Therapies of the Palm Beaches

"In Lifeline: Recovering Your Mental Wellness through Uncovering Your Creative Brilliance, Lane Gardner illuminates the profound connection between creativity and mental health with insight and compassion. This book is a lifeline for those navigating the challenging waters of mental well-being. Lane Gardner's words are a beacon of hope, guiding readers toward the transformative power of creativity as a tool for healing and self-discovery. Her wisdom and encouragement serve as a roadmap for those seeking to overcome the darkness of mental health challenges. Gardner's storytelling is a testament to the redemptive qualities of creativity, offering solace and inspiration for anyone on their journey to recovery. This book is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the potential for healing through self-expression. Lane Gardner's 'Lifeline' is a gift to anyone looking to heal, grow, and rediscover the brilliance within themselves. It's a beacon of hope that shines brightly in the realm of mental health literature."

—Jacob Nordby, Author, "Blessed are the Weird – A Manifesto for Creatives," and "The Creative Cure – How Finding and Freeing Your Inner Artist Can Heal Your Life"

Contact: Franchesca Conner

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Franchesca Conner, Weaving Influence, 1 7348543486, [email protected], weavinginfluence.com

SOURCE Lane Gardner