SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Available Today, Name, Claim & Reframe Workbook Unveils Practical Strategies for Individuals to Reclaim Their Power and Break Free From Their Comfort Zone

The Virtual Launch For Name, Claim & Reframe Workbook will be held today, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 3 p.m. ET; Register To Join Here: Weavinginfluence.zoom.us

San Francisco, Calif., April 30, 2024—Launched today, Name, Claim & Reframe Workbook: Your Companion Guide to a Well-Lived Life (Hatherleigh Press) by Andrea Mein DeWitt, a dynamic leadership coach, author, and highly sought-after motivational speaker, shares how individuals can reclaim their power and break free from their comfort zone to live a fulfilling life.

DeWitt will host the official virtual launch party today, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 3 p.m. ET. Interested individuals can register to join here: weaving influence.zoom.us.

A follow-up to the highly-celebrated Name, Claim & Reframe: Your Path to a Well-Lived Life (2022), DeWitt dives deeper into the Name, Claim, and Reframe® (NCR) model by breaking it down into smaller, interactive modules. This enables readers to explore new perspectives and deepen their self-awareness. Through engaging exercises and insightful prompts, DeWitt guides readers on a journey through self-discovery and offers them an innovative pathway to handle stress, distress, and life's challenges effectively.

As the CEO of Andrea DeWitt Advisors, DeWitt's mission is to help heart-centered professionals feeling the call to chase a dream, create something new in their life, transform something that's no longer working, or who want to make a career move but feel stuck, and don't know how to begin.

"The Name, Claim & Reframe Workbook gives readers the opportunity to call up a more responsive mindset so they can navigate difficult interactions and plot twists with more attuned awareness," DeWitt said. "They will feel more balanced emotionally because they are leading from the inside by choosing to listen first to their truth so they can approach adversity with a collected demeanor."

The Name, Claim & Reframe Workbook empowers readers to navigate change and conflict with resilience and resourcefulness. While encompassing humor and true-life stories, she shows courageous individuals how to break the mold and use the NCR Toolbox to help eliminate self-doubt and open the door to lasting transformation.

Endorsements

"What's better than a guide that helps you learn how to handle stress more effectively?

Because one of the toughest critics that we face happens to be ourselves, this workbook allows readers to dig deeper into the Name, Claim & Reframe model and better understand what works for them... With prompts and interactive exercises that implement what has been taught, this companion guide is a home run!"

-Rob Jolles, Bestselling Author of "How to Change Minds," "Why People Don't Believe You," "Customer Centered Selling," "How to Run Seminars & Workshops," and "The Way of the Road Warrior." President, Jolles Associates, Inc.

"Stop hiding and dive into Name, Claim & Reframe, because the world needs that fully unapologetic and powerful version of the real YOU! Whether you're feeling stuck or want to develop the confidence you need to achieve your goals, this companion guide is a practical, accessible, and actionable experience of introspection presented in a beautifully interactive workbook."

-Sandy Abrams, Author of "Breathe to Succeed;" Founder of C.E.Om,

BREATH and Mindset Coach and Speaker

"Sometimes you hear a piece of music and don't even realize that you could be enjoying it more until the harmony comes in. The NCR Workbook takes the melody of Name Claim & Reframe to a whole new level...A PERSONAL level, which is precisely where the magic will happen for you. Andrea has, once again, taken deep and rich content and invited us into the exploration with grace and compassion."

-Tanya Geisler, Leadership Coach and Speaker

"Andrea provides a gentle path to examine the origin of your core wound beliefs and limited thinking on a deeper level so we can let go of people pleasing and quiet even the loudest inner critic. Her step-by-step process is a masterful blend of transformative insights and practical exercises designed to awaken an inner power that is both empowering and impactful. Can I get an Amen to that?!"

-Yolanda Canny, Host of "Girl, Take the Lead!" Podcast

"She's done it again, a triumph that stands as a shining star in the self-development arena. After taking a deep dive into this workbook, I emerged with a poised and graceful strength I never knew possible. Andrea's book and this accompanying workbook were the catalyst for much-needed 'above the line' healing through the well-placed prompts and ideas that are presented. It is the gift that keeps giving, as the principles taught will only expand on your journey forward. Experience the masterpiece for yourself!"

-Naomi Joseph, Author of "Binge and Sprint: From Endless Cake to Recovery"

President and CEO of Soul Nation, Inc.

"When I first read Name, Claim, & Reframe-Your Path to a Well-lived Life, it sparked a profound inner dialogue that I hadn't fully embraced until now. This companion workbook does more than just compliment the original; it breathes life into its teachings, making them resonate deeply with your own experiences and what it means to have a "well-lived life." Think of it as a weekend retreat – with the most essential parts of who you are at the core. Whether you find yourself shedding tears or bursting into laughter, this engagement feels not just necessary but long overdue. Immense gratitude to Andrea DeWitt for her insights and her compassionate guide to crafting a future brimming with purpose and joy."

-Rani Alfers, Host of "Working Women Mentor" Podcast

