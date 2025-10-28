Available Today, Soulgery: Self-Surgery of the Soul, A Lifelong Guide to Unlocking Your Potential, Invites Readers to Look Inward to Discover Deeper Growth and Purpose

Renowned global leadership thought leader and former President of Coca-Cola International, Ahmet Bozer releases Soulgery, a transformative guide to unlocking personal potential and purpose. Blending Eastern and Western philosophies, Bozer offers a practical framework for lifelong growth, helping readers harness inner wisdom, overcome challenges, and cultivate meaning in an increasingly digital world.

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The technological blizzard we're experiencing as a species is forcing us to rediscover our humanity. That's why Ahmet Bozer, a renowned global leadership thought leader and former President of Coca-Cola International, is introducing a robust new framework for inner transformation with his new book, Soulgery: Self-Surgery of the Soul, A Lifelong Guide to Unlocking Your Potential, available today.

Drawing on decades of global leadership and personal reflection, Soulgery provides an actionable guide for individuals seeking deeper fulfillment and sustainable personal growth. Through its dynamic self-discovery model, the book helps readers harness their strengths, navigate challenges, and create a future rooted in purpose and meaning.

As a former executive who led Coca-Cola across more than 200 countries, Bozer integrates insights from both Eastern and Western philosophies, blending the collectivist values of his native Türkiye with the individualist drive of the United States. Through engaging stories and practical exercises, Bozer illustrates the concept of self-surgery of the soul—a deliberate and ongoing process of reflection, learning, and transformation.

Rather than promising quick fixes or surface-level solutions, Soulgery empowers readers to harness the wisdom within to grow through life's challenges and cultivate fulfillment from the inside out. This unique work doesn't just isolate areas for improvement; it also offers a comprehensive roadmap to growth through five interconnected dimensions of the self, helping them:

Grow through adversity

Perform at their best

Cultivate meaning

Open their hearts

Gain wisdom

As stress, uncertainty, and disconnection continue to shape modern life, Soulgery serves as a lifetime companion for discovering untapped potential and embracing the richer, more fulfilling life—starting from within.

About the author:

Ahmet Bozer is a global business leader with a distinguished career spanning over 30 years. During his tenure at the Coca-Cola Company, he served in several senior leadership roles, including as president of the Eurasia and Africa Group and president of Coca-Cola International. In Soulgery, he distills decades of experience into an actionable framework for professional and personal growth, weaving together insights from Eastern and Western wisdom.

