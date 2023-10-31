Available Today, Spiritually Intelligent Leadership: How to Inspire by Being Inspired Enables Leaders to Get Inspired, and to Inspire and Empower Their Teams

"Through my latest book, Spiritually Intelligent Leadership, executives and other leaders will learn how to motivate their workforce, build, manage, and inspire high-performing teams with heart, to lead thriving organizations, all while experiencing greater fulfillment and joy." Post this

Palo Alto, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023— Launched today, Spiritually Intelligent Leadership: How to Inspire by Being Inspired (Waterside Productions) by the highly-regarded psychologist and executive coach Yosi Amram, Ph.D., introduces a fresh perspective on leadership and offers practical insights for individuals and leaders seeking to inspire and empower authentic and purposeful leadership.

In Spiritually Intelligent Leadership: How to Inspire by Being Inspired, Dr. Amram, a pioneer researcher in spiritual intelligence, provides a compelling roadmap that equips leaders with the means to connect with the true source of their authentic power and presence deep within themselves. Within this book, he explains that spiritual intelligence profoundly shapes our experiences and functionality in all aspects of life. Through research as part of his doctoral studies in transpersonal psychology, Dr. Amram found that spiritual intelligence begins to grow when we connect to the depth of our being, our spirit, whereby we are naturally inspired, empowered, and are most inner- and inter-connected.

"Spiritual intelligence is not religious belief in a higher power or deity, but rather our life force emanating from our connection to the core of our existence - our spirit," said Dr. Amram. "We cannot inspire others unless we are inspired ourselves. Through my latest book, Spiritually Intelligent Leadership, executives and other leaders will learn how to motivate their workforce, build, manage, and inspire high-performing teams with heart, to lead thriving organizations, all while experiencing greater fulfillment and joy."

In Spiritually Intelligent Leadership, Dr. Amram provides real-life case studies of CEOs who confronted and overcame substantial challenges within their work settings through spiritually intelligent leadership. With each quality and dimension of spiritually intelligent that is outlined in the book, Dr. Amram incorporates "Your Turn" transformative exercises for readers to put the concepts into practical use in their own lives.

Dr. Amram will host the official virtual launch party on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, at 1 PM PT. You can register to join here: weavinginfluence.zoom.us.

Endorsements

"Yosi helps us dive deeper and reach higher to achieve new levels of effectiveness, growth, and meaning as leaders. As a client who has experienced this firsthand, these modern integrative methods, along with the practical applications, will have a profound impact on all leaders, from aspiring managers to senior executives."

—Andy Byrne, Cofounder and CEO, Clari

"Yosi speaks from the heart and uses pragmatic, real-world examples to show how leading with authenticity and purpose is the best approach."

—Magdalena Yesil, Entrepreneur, Venture Capitalist, and Author of Power Up: How Smart Women Win in the New Economy

"This extremely unique and important book offers a deeply holistic path for becoming a truly great leader."

—Eoghan McCabe, CEO & Chairman, Intercom

"It's a relief to finally find a complete account of what I've known to be true but had no words for—with research support and from a trustworthy source who has seen the practical application in real-world organizations. This is the book I've been looking for to offer my students in the wisdom-based leadership classes I teach."

—Neil Goldberg, Author, Wise Design Leadership and Adjunct Professor at Pacific School of Religion

"Working with Yosi and this book has helped me grow my repertoire of leadership behaviors and styles (e.g., leading from behind) while cultivating greater self-awareness. I've gained insights into my emotional responses and my ego, which has allowed me to tackle feelings of shame that previously influenced my perspectives and actions. Although I have yet to attain the level of spiritual intelligence I aspire to, the book provides a systematic approach and compelling case studies offering an enjoyable road map for the journey."

—Eli Chait, CEO, Wholesail

"Spiritually Intelligent Leadership is a different type of leadership book. It offers refreshing mental models, examples, and exercises that can create lasting transformation for leaders to grow significantly and make a greater impact on their organizations and the world, while doing so with more fulfillment and joy."

—Oswald Yeo, Cofounder and CEO, Glints

About Yosi Amram

Yosi Amram, PhD, is a distinguished psychologist, an executive coach catering to CEOs, entrepreneurs, and other influential leaders, and a pioneer researcher in the field of spiritual intelligence. Holding an MBA from Harvard University and a PhD from Sofia University in Clinical Transpersonal Psychology, Dr. Amram is committed to enabling individuals to unlock their boundless potential through spiritual intelligence, which naturally arises from a profound connection to the core of one's existence – their spirit, where inspiration and their deepest interconnectedness reside – that enriches their overall functioning, improves their effectiveness, and enhances their wellbeing.

In his role as a leadership coach, Dr. Amram has worked with more than 100 CEOs, serving as a trusted advisor and mentor for these leaders who work for a broad spectrum of businesses, from fledgling startups to large corporations. Additionally, Dr. Amram serves as a psychologist, working with individuals, couples, and groups. His proficiencies encompass executive counseling, couples therapy, addressing mental health concerns, and facilitating spiritual growth. He possesses considerable experience in dealing with matters related to gender, sexuality, grief, aging, and end-of-life issues.

In his research into spiritual intelligence, Dr. Amram pioneered the creation of the first academically validated ecumenical spiritual intelligence theory and measurement scale, along with an associated model for Spiritually Intelligent Leadership. His research has garnered over a thousand citations to date.

Dr. Amram is the author of Spiritually Intelligent Leadership: How to Inspire by Being Inspired, which offers a compelling roadmap that equips leaders with the means to connect with the true source of their authentic power and presence deep within themselves.

Prior to his roles as a psychologist and executive coaching, during a 13-year period, Dr. Amram founded and served as the CEO for Individual Inc. and Valicert, two pioneering and notable tech companies that he led through successful IPOs.

Previously, right after high school, Dr. Amram was drafted and served in the Israeli Air Force for three years, quickly moving up the ranks and holding the fastest promotion record in the history of his regiment. However, his experience in the military sparked his desire for a more compassionate and human approach to leadership, marking the beginning of his interest in this area.

In addition to his PhD from Sofia University in Clinical Transpersonal Psychology and an MBA from Harvard University, Dr. Amram received an MS in electrical engineering and computer science as well as his BS from M.I.T. He is the founder of several non-profits, including trueMASCULINITY.org and Engendering-Love.org.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Mars, Weaving Influence, 1 702-716-5225, [email protected], www.weavinginfluence.com

SOURCE Weaving Influence