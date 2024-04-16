Available Today, Take Less. Do More. Teaches Surprising Life Lessons Through the Lens of an Ultralight Backpacker

"I wrote take less. do more to help others distinguish more of what they want in life, and be of help and service to others." Post this

In take less. do more., Van Peski translates his numerous and varied hiking, backpacking, and other life adventure stories into day-to-day wisdom, offering incredible insight amid heart-thumping expedition tales and providing practical tips and advice, not just for those wanting to lower their pack weight for their wilderness or overseas adventures, but also for those wanting to move more lightly through life.

"By consuming less, we create margin in our lives, both financial and time, for doing more of what matters. When we own just the right amount of things, it helps us focus on the priorities we've set for our lives," said Van Peski. "I wrote take less. do more to help others distinguish more of what they want in life, and be of help and service to others."

In each chapter, Van Peski provides words of wisdom through his life lessons that give the reader ideas on how to embrace the "take less. do more." philosophy. He focuses on helping individuals find balance and add depth, joy, and meaning to life.

All profits from the sale of take less. do more: Surprising Life Lessons in Generosity, Gratitude, and Curiosity from an Ultralight Backpacker will be donated to the Pacific Crest Trail Association (PCTA), an organization involved in getting more people out into the wilderness.

For more information on Van Peski and take less. do more: Surprising Life Lessons in Generosity, Gratitude, and Curiosity from an Ultralight Backpacker, visit glenvanpeski.com.

"For the last twenty years, I've studied people who live longer and more fulfilling lives than the rest of the world. Having hiked with Glen, it's no surprise to me that take less. do more. contains many tips on the practices evidenced by people in the Blue Zones for a longer and more satisfying life."

—Dan Buettner, National Geographic Explorer and #1 New York Times Bestselling author/Founder of the Blue Zones

"I met Glen deep in Buckskin Gulch, and loved his unique concept of The List for getting people out into the Wilderness. As we connected outside of the canyon, I grew to appreciate his passion for applying his wilderness learnings to all of life. take less. do more. shares the stories of how the wilderness taught him lessons in generosity, balance, curiosity, and the importance of relationships."

—Melissa Wright, Co-owner of Women Who Explore

"Glen epitomizes what it means to "leave it better than you found it." In take less. do more. you see how he incorporates this in every aspect of his life. In a world where we often don't see or hear enough about kindness and decency, Glen personifies this and is someone who people of all ages and backgrounds can learn from."

—Matt Abrams, The Abrams Group, Advisor, Investor, Co-Founder, Board Member

"If Glen Van Peski is talking about hiking…or business…or life, I'm a listener. take less. do more. gives everyone the chance to walk alongside one of the most insightful people I've ever known. His combination of knowledge and experience make him an expert guide on the most challenging trail of all: Life."

—Alexander Green, New York Times Bestselling Author, Chief Investment Strategist of The Oxford Group

"As a backpacker, I mark my years as 'BG' and 'AG.' Before Glen, I thought a boyhood in the woods and a career filming hikes on every continent had given me decent skills, but then came one epic trip with this thru-hiking legend. After Glen, I have a whole new philosophy around wants and needs. His book take less. do more. will change the way you think about backpacking, and life."

—Bill Weir, CNN Correspondent, Host of The Wonder List and author of Life As We Know It (Can Be)

"By mastering the art of minimalism, Glen Van Peski wound up with all the things money can't buy: a loving spouse, happiness, deep friendships, an open mind, contentment, calmness, generosity, kindness, legacy, health, and true freedom. This book helps you stop to consider what constitutes a well-lived life, and how you can actually have one. It's simpler than you think."

—David McLain, National Geographic Photographer

"With humility and humor, Glen distills wisdom earned from hard nights on the trail and from his extraordinary life. Keeping with his ultralight ethos, his writing is concise yet chock full of lessons applicable to everyday life, even for folks who never intend to backpack. For thru-hikers, Glen is one of the fathers of ultralight backpacking and a legend. This book and his life story are a testament to the fact that legends are not born, but built through deliberate thought and persistent practice. Through his storytelling and well-chosen anecdotes, I hope for the world that his life philosophy will become as widespread as his ultralight message has become in backpacking today."

—Liz 'Snorkel' Thomas, award-winning author, writer and speaker, long distance hiker.

"I've known Glen since the dawn of the modern-day ultralight backpacking movement. take less. do more. details his journey and inspires us to move forward in our own journeys. Glen's generosity and thoughtfulness have had a profound impact on my personal and professional life."

—Ryan Jordan, Founder, Backpacking Light

"Glen has walked a different path than I have, but take less. do more. reveals a similar passion to mine for getting everyone outdoors, especially underrepresented groups (and with lighter loads). I have been the personal recipient of Glen's generosity, curiosity, and creative problem-solving, and I recommend this book as a way to walk alongside Glen and learn some of the lessons he's absorbed."

—Crystal Gail Welcome, writer and backpacker

"I've hiked with Glen deep into Buckskin Gulch and can attest that he knows more about taking less and doing more than anyone I know. He shares my passion for getting people into the wilderness and removing barriers to make the experiences more accessible. His book, take less. do more., can certainly help you get out into the wilderness with a lighter load, but also contains many life lessons applicable beyond backpacking."

—Kathleen Schneeman, CEO, Explore Austin

"Who knew wisdom weighed so little? In this engaging memoir, engineer and outdoor gear innovator Van Peski takes us on a beautiful journey with his pursuit of the lightest possible backpack—and the surprisingly deep life revelations discovered along the way. By examining everything we carry—literal backpacks but also metaphorical loads like expectations, clutter, and busy schedules—and focusing only on what's essential, we make room for stronger relationships and richer experiences, proving we all have more to gain by carrying less."

—Henna Pryor, 2x TEDx and Global Keynote Speaker and Author of Good Awkward

"take less. do more. is not just for the Ultralight set. It is a MUST-read for anyone who is looking to expand their capacity to love and give back to others. Although Glen is a legend in the Ultralight community, he is so much more than that as a human being. He truly lives by his own philosophy and actually does and gives more than he takes. His words are an antidote and a salve that is critical for our times and will help readers to live fuller and richer lives by taking less."

—Dr. Ben Michaelis, Psychologist, Coach, CEO of thegroup.io, and Author of Your Next Big Thing: 10 Small Steps to Get Moving and Get Happy

"I've known Glen for years, not as an ultralight backpacking legend, but as a down-to-earth engineer and thoughtful business leader. When you dive into take less. do more., you get a view into the Glen I've come to know. His quiet humility, unwavering dedication to his team, and his generosity shine through the stories, offering meaningful lessons for all of us trying to build lives that truly matter."

—Jennifer Coyle, CEO of North Star Consulting, Executive Coach, Speaker

"Some authors use research and theories to write books. The principles in this book have been tested and consistently lived by my friend Glen Van Peski."

—Dan Rockwell, Leadership Freak, Executive Coach, Keynote Speaker

"My epiphany started with a garage filled with possessions; Glen's was prompted by a backpack that was too heavy. His book take less. do more. details his journey to lighten his backpacking load and his realizations along the way of its greater applications to all of life. In it, you will find inspiration to shed stuff, not so you can simply own less, but to help create a life filled with more of what matters."

—Joshua Becker, Minimalist, Speaker, Bestselling Author of Things that Matter

"Glen Van Peski's life spent on the hiking trails of the world taught him to put one foot in front of the other, over and over; never carry unnecessary baggage; remain curious, adventurous, and open; and always know a good water source. But take less. do more. ascends to a transformative guide of life, philosophy, and psychology that promises to lighten our load, keep us steady on the path of life, and help us find our purpose."

—Ali Selim, Director Marvel's Secret Invasion and the Spirit Award-winning Film, Sweet Land

