Available Today, Take Your Company Global Details The New Realities of International Expansion In Today's Digital Age

"Today, as soon as your company has a website, it's global. In this new reality, while companies often achieve faster growth, international expansion is more chaotic," said Kelly. "Going global now requires that businesses have a global mindset as early as possible. They must thoughtfully focus on particular regions and leverage a 'market intensification' strategy to build on their already existing presence. Take Your Company Global helps businesses effectively expand internationally, boosting profits, increasing sales revenue, gaining competitive advantage, and ultimately, improving the lives of others worldwide."

In Take Your Company Global: The New Rules of International Expansion, Kelly highlights how to generate revenue with localization and the importance of tuning in early and carefully to international customers. Readers receive the tools to build a globally equitable organization and infuse global thinking into their business culture. The groundbreaking book contains real-life examples from Kelly's work at HubSpot and other successful global companies, including Airbnb, Canva, Facebook, LinkedIn, Lottie Dolls, Netflix, Teamwork, and Zoom, among others.

Acolad group, the global leader in language and content solutions, along with Rebrandly, the world's most trusted link management platform, will host the official virtual launch on September 26th at 9am ET. Following the successful pre-launch in Paris (France), this worldwide event will feature several special guests and thought leaders in international expansion. You can register to join here: natalykelly.com/booklaunch

Endorsements

"This book prepares the next generation of business leaders to succeed in today's global-first reality."

—Mark Roberge, Co-Founder, Stage 2 Capital; Senior Lecturer, Harvard Business School; and Author, The Sales Acceleration Formula

"Essential reading for business leaders who hope to build a more globally equitable future."

—Frances X. Frei, Professor, Harvard Business School and coauthor, Unleashed

"Take Your Company Global is the definitive guide to building a global business in the digital age."

—Brian Halligan, Co-Founder and Executive Chairperson, HubSpot and Co-Author, Inbound Marketing

"Every entrepreneur with global ambitions needs to read this book."

—Tope Awotona, CEO and founder, Calendly

"Take Your Company Global makes going global accessible to businesses of all sizes, from start-up to scale-up."

—Kathleen Mitford, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft

About Nataly Kelly

Nataly Kelly is a seasoned business leader, international business expert, and longtime Harvard Business Review contributor on the topic of global business. Kelly is passionate about enabling people to connect across borders of geography, language, and culture and is dedicated to empowering business leaders to strategically expand internationally.

She is currently Chief Growth Officer at Rebrandly, a global software firm with customers in over 100 countries. Previously, Kelly served at HubSpot as Vice President of Marketing, Vice President of International Operations and Strategy, and Vice President of Localization, where she helped drive international expansion. She built and managed remote teams of professionals located in Colombia, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Scotland, Singapore, and the U.S. She led numerous strategic, high-visibility cross-functional initiatives, including launching new offices on three continents.

Prior to that role, Kelly served as Vice President of Marketing for Smartling, where she built and led a team of SaaS marketing professionals covering demand generation, content marketing and SEO, brand, PR and social, product marketing, sales enablement, partner marketing, web development, and a team of business development representatives.

Previously, as the Chief Research Officer for CSA Research, Kelly oversaw the company's subscription-based research practice and overhauled the company's research processes, nearly doubling total content output while reducing costs. Prior to that role, she served as the Chief Research Officer for CSA Research.

To help business leaders expand internationally and gain a competitive advantage, today Kelly launched Take Your Company Global: The New Rules of International Expansion (Berrett-Koehler Publishers). She is the first author to detail the new realities of international expansion and share a comprehensive guide for businesses that seek to grow globally in a predictable, sustainable, and effective way.

Kelly is an Adjunct Professor in the M.A. program in localization management at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey, California. She was named a Remote Work Influencer in January 2022 by Remote, a Top 25 Content Marketers in Enterprise Software and Women Worth Watching in 2015, and Marketing Executive of the Year by Best in Biz, a 40 under 40 by Direct Marketing News, and a Stevies Women in Business in 2014.

She received a bachelor's degree in Spanish with a minor in Intercultural Communication from Wartburg College. While at Wartburg, she spent a semester at the Universidad San Francisco de Quito in 1997 and a year abroad at the Pontificia Universidad CatSlica del Ecuador in 1998. She received a Fulbright grant to study sociolinguistics and pursue her Master's degree at the Universidad Andina SimSn BolCvar in Ecuador.

