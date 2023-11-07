Available Today, The Heart of Innovation Details a Ground-Breaking, New Approach for Building Successful Innovations

Launched today, The Heart of Innovation: A Field Guide for Navigating to Authentic Demand shares a unique methodology that unpacks the "black box" of authentic demand and shows innovators how to search for it, recognize it, and use it to create innovations that people actually use to improve their lives.

-Written by Coauthors from Large Companies, the Start-Up World, Nonprofits, and Academia, The Heart of Innovation Teaches Readers How to Tap Into a Customer's Authentic Demand -

ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Launched today, The Heart of Innovation: A Field Guide for Navigating to Authentic Demand (Berrett-Koehler Publishers) by Matt Chanoff, Professor Merrick L. Furst, Ph.D., Daniel Sabbah, Ph.D., and Mark Wegman, Ph.D., who have helped scores of start-ups, enterprises, and non-profit organizations innovate, shares a unique methodology that unpacks the "black box" of authentic demand and shows innovators how to search for it, recognize it, and use it to create innovations that people actually use to improve their lives.

The Heart of Innovation, which includes a preface from Arvind Krishna, IBM Chairman and CEO, explores the differences, and different challenges, to the three types of innovation—incremental improvement, company transformation, and radical "formative" innovation. Understanding the differences helps with expanding opportunities and guards against pitfalls.

"While our modern world is built on successful innovations, the huge majority of innovations actually fail because the hoped-for customers don't buy them," said Merrick Furst, Ph.D., Georgia Tech Distinguished Professor and Director of the Center for Deliberate Innovation and Founder of Flashpoint. "In The Heart of Innovation, we highlight that authentic demand is what makes someone a customer. Mapping a customer's situation enables innovators to see what customers will not not do, which provides a framework for uncovering unmet authentic demands. The Heart of Innovation outlines how to meet these demands of customers, which is the core value of any innovation."

In The Heart of Innovation, Chanoff, Furst, Sabbah, and Wegman describe their direct experience with unique case studies, including IBM's transition into the Internet era, SoulCycle's invention of the fitness studio model, and a battered woman's transformation of her poor community in a slum in Africa, to reveal the core mechanisms of innovation. The Heart of Innovation is a must-read for individuals and organizations who desire to be informed and enlightened with a brand-new perspective on innovation.

For more information, visit theheartofinnovationbook.com.

The Heart of Innovation Endorsements

"Heart of Innovation blew my mind. I've been involved with hundreds of startups. I wish someone had traveled back in time and given me this book before my first startup. It would've saved me a lot of grief and heartache."

—James Altucher, Author of Choose Yourself and The Big Book of Crypto

"If you can't do what I did and learn deliberate innovation directly from Matt and Merrick, this is the book you need."

—Joy Buolamwini, Founder of The Algorithmic Justice League

"This book will help you unlock your blockers and inspire you to look meaningfully at how changing behavior creates results. Actionable and relatable, a worthwhile read."

—Elizabeth Cutler, Co-Founder of SoulCycle and Peoplehood

"Provides unique insight into the process of innovation and the difference between 'innovation' and 'invention'. The authors give a new way to think about successful products and services as well as strategies for disrupting the status quo. More than just a book for businessmen and entrepreneurs, it is a compelling narrative with lessons for anyone who wants to create change."

—Richard Rashid, Founder of Microsoft Research

"The Heart of Innovation will find a place on the bookshelves of entrepreneurs everywhere who compulsively read books on innovation, hoping to learn how dressing right, shooting for the stars, and being persistent when faced with seemingly insurmountable obstacles will lead them to stumble into founding the next Google. It's a book filled with good advice and compelling stories that may accidentally help hard-to-launch startups get unstuck.

But that's not the goal of this entirely unique book on how to snap out of the 'waking dream' of biases and behaviors that come prepackaged in human psychology, ready to sabotage creative acts and innovation in all aspects of life. This book will attract those who would never buy a business book about startups. Most people, in other words. It is a book about the difference between accidental success and deliberate success. Its primary message rings as true for students, scientists, educators, and professionals from all walks of life as it does those steeped in the start-up culture of Silicon Valley because it is grounded in the science of Nobel laureate Daniel Kahneman and his extensive network of collaborators who established the fields of social psychology, behavioral economics, and decision-making forty years ago. It is the science and practice of identifying and measuring authentic demand—that is, demand that, once recognized, cannot not be satisfied.

The curious logic of 'not not' that occupies much of this engaging text is just one of the narratives that makes this book hard to put down. The authors masterfully weave these themes into the compelling story of the difference between accidental and deliberate innovation. In their world, accidental success is sheer luck, but deliberate innovation requires study, preparation, and repetition. It might be hard to square that mindset with the quick-hit culture of tech startups, but it is sure to appeal to most others who—seeking to unlock their full creative potential—are willing to be deliberate in achieving success in today's rapidly changing world. A collaboration between celebrated academics, seasoned industrial innovators, and high-risk investors, The Heart of Innovation will become an indispensable guide to unlocking the power of creativity."

—Rich DeMillo, Former CTO, Hewlett Packard, CEO Telcordia, Bellcore, Dean, Georgia Tech College of Computing

"An insightful and thought-provoking book that highlights the importance of creating products and services that solve a problem or tension in consumers lives and are free from internal biases. It offers practical guidance and real-world examples that will inspire entrepreneurs, business leaders, and innovators to put consumers at the center of product development. I highly recommend this book to anyone who is interested in innovation and business success."

—Virginia Weil, President of Global Innovation and Product Development, Ipsos

Contact: Elizabeth Mars

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Elizabeth Mars, Weaving Influence, 1 3039550319, [email protected], www.weavinginfluence.com

SOURCE Weaving Influence