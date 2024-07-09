Available Today, Thinking at the Speed of Bias, Shares Skills to Address the Unconscious Bias from Culture Competence Visionary

Even with our best intentions, most of us hold unconscious beliefs and misperceptions, which come from our Filters, which operate in our unconscious mind and determine how we see ourselves and others. Post this

In her book, Taylor explains the concept of Filters, which operate in the unconscious mind, dictating one's thoughts, behaviors, and decisions. These Filters draw on an individual's warehouse of past experiences and absorb information without conscious awareness. They explain, evaluate, and categorize information based on past experiences and then transmit it to the conscious mind in the form of thoughts, decisions, perceptions, and actions. Then, as individuals learn to Filter Shift, they can SEE Self through the Active Conscious process, SEE Others to assume differences in other people without judgment, and SEE an effective approach to shift their behaviors to be more effective and equitable.

Thinking at the Speed of Bias introduces Taylor's six-stage cultural competence model, drawing on what she has witnessed repeatedly, that progressively reflects individuals' developing ability to interact effectively across differences, beginning with the lesser-effective stages. The book provides valuable insights, tools, and strategies for advancing through the stages.

"Even with our best intentions, most of us hold unconscious beliefs and misperceptions, which come from our Filters, which operate in our unconscious mind and determine how we see ourselves and others," said Taylor. "In Thinking at the Speed of Bias, I explain the concept of Filter Shift, which moves us from unknowing to knowing and from ineffective to effective. Readers will also learn how to process through the cultural competence stages necessary for personal growth. At the organizational level, many businesses operate with an equality-based culture that adopts a one-size-fits-all approach, oblivious to the Filters at play. By nurturing individual development and addressing the bias inherent in individual Filters, organizations can realize more equitable environments."

This groundbreaking book is a must-read for those eager to understand, discuss, and implement change both at home and in the workplace. It offers a clear set of competencies, skills, and strategies for addressing unconscious bias. It also includes real-life examples of individuals who have slowed down their thought processes and become aware of their Filters in various situations.

For every book sold on July 9, 2024, $20 will be donated to one of three organizations: Mariposa Foundation, the Second Harvest, and the Equal Justice Initiative.

For more information on Taylor and Thinking at the Speed of Bias: How To Shift Our Unconscious Filters, visit https://www.deepseeconsulting.com/book.

Thinking at the Speed of Bias Endorsements

"Lots of people talk about bias, but this book empowers us with practical tools to challenge it. That's what every individual and every workplace needs!"

—Jacqueline Williams-Roll, Chief Human Resources Officer, General Mills, Inc.

"In this work, Taylor does more than merely expose the impact of implicit biases; she provides discrete tools to empower individuals and institutions to move beyond their biases toward creating healthy, inclusive cultures."

—Christopher E. Manning, Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer, University of Southern California

"The transformative concepts in this book, tangibly outlined through stories and introspective questions, have transformed my thinking, my development, and my leadership."

—Penny Wheeler, MD, retired CEO, Allina Health, and retired Regent, University of Minnesota

"As the leader of a large social service organization, I never really understood how my filters impacted the whole organization until I read this work. I know not only that they do but how to begin the journey of shifting those filters. Fantastic book!"

—John Estrem, CEO, Hammer & NER

"This brilliantly written guide makes it easy to understand how biases occur and clearly explains how we can be intentional in our decisions to reduce the impact of our unconscious filters in our actions. I strongly recommend that everyone read this book!"

—Julie Morgas Baca, County Manager, Bernalillo County, New Mexico

"Sara's work provides a framework that goes beyond talk and philosophy to what actually works. Her approach has opened the eyes of many and made us better people and better leaders as a result."

—Shari Ballard, CEO, Minnesota United FC

"This transformative book provides a compelling exploration of hidden biases and offers invaluable tools for reshaping them by illuminating the unconscious filters that shape our thinking and behavior. It is an essential read for those committed to fostering understanding and inclusivity."

—Mary Macon, LMSW, Culture and Inclusion Manager, Central Arkansas Water

