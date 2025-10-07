Avair Launches Industry's First AI Revenue Engine, Pioneering "Pair Selling" to Transform B2B Sales

Pair Selling draws inspiration from "pair programming" in software development, where developers collaborate with AI coding assistants. Avair applies this proven partnership model to B2B sales lead generation. With Pair Selling, you never sell alone. Post this

"We're solving the fundamental dilemma every salesperson faces: choosing between prospecting for new business versus closing existing opportunities," said Sunil Hans, President of Avair. "With Pair Selling, sales professionals no longer have to make that choice. Their AI partner handles prospecting around the clock, ensuring a constant flow of qualified leads while they focus on what humans do best – building relationships and closing deals."

The Avair platform addresses the complexity and resource requirements that have made account-based marketing (ABM) campaigns accessible only to well-funded enterprises. Traditional ABM campaigns require 5-8 weeks to launch, cost $20,000+, and demand 400+ hours of specialized marketing expertise. Avair's AI agents reduce this to 10 minutes and less than 1% of traditional costs.

The platform works with remarkable simplicity. Sales teams provide just two inputs: their company website and a customer success story. Avair's AI agents then analyze this content to understand the value proposition, identify ideal customer profiles, generate personalized email sequences and call scripts, build targeted contact lists from Avair's 105 million professional database, and execute complete 12-touch campaigns across email and AI-powered phone calls.

"AI call agents represent a genuine breakthrough," Hans explained. "They conduct natural conversations, handle objections, and book qualified meetings. We're seeing prospects actually prefer speaking with AI agents because there's less pressure and a novelty factor that drives engagement."

Early adopter beta testing results demonstrate the platform's impact: increases in qualified meetings, 95% reduction in prospecting time, and pipeline increases.

Avair's launch comes at a pivotal moment when AI capabilities have finally matured to handle complex, creative sales tasks that previously required human expertise. The company's founding team brings deep experience in enterprise software and has built Avair itself as an AI-first organization, with AI agents handling most operational responsibilities.

"We're not just selling AI-powered sales tools – we're demonstrating the future of work by running our own company primarily through AI agents," said Hans. "This is about pioneering a new era where humans and AI collaborate to achieve what neither could accomplish alone."

The platform is available immediately with a 60-day free trial. Professional plans start at $40 per month, delivering enterprise-grade ABM capabilities at startup-friendly pricing.

For more information, visit https://www.avair.ai or contact [email protected].

About Avair

Avair is pioneering the future of B2B sales with the industry's first AI Revenue Engine. Founded in 2025, Avair enables Pair Selling – a revolutionary approach where AI agents handle prospecting workflows while sales professionals focus on closing deals. The company's mission is to use AI to automate sales prospecting, making proven account-based marketing strategies accessible to every B2B organization regardless of size or resources. With Pair Selling, you never sell alone.

Media Contact

Harpreet Sandhu, AvairAI Inc., 1 6308859207, [email protected], https://www.avair.ai

SOURCE AvairAI Inc.