Avalanche Technology Achieves Phase One Milestone Of Magnetic Cell Scaling In Plan To Manufacture High Density Space Grade MRAM For The US Government

Avalanche leverages its proven leadership by scaling magnetics to a lower geometry while retaining data retention and endurance for the next generation of its Space Grade products.

FREMONT, Calif., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalanche Technology, the leader in next generation MRAM persistent memory solutions for the Aerospace & Defense community, today completed the first phase of a new strategic US funded Government contract to shrink its idealized base memory cell, or MTJ (magnetic tunnel junction) stack, to enable future step function increases in MRAM density scaling.

Deemed a crucial technology to support identified and future Department of War (DoW) strategic and space program requirements, this cell size reduction, in concert with additional planned geometry shrink, will enable the increase in memory density by 16x.

Avalanche is a commercial supplier of radiation tolerant advanced memory products to the Defense Industrial Base, recognized for its proven ability to deliver breakthrough solutions to decades-long bottlenecks. The crucial blend of radiation tolerance and non-volatility, with unique high reliability, density, retention, endurance and speed found in Avalanche's Gen 3 Space Grade STT MRAM production products, has enabled sweeping advancements in Aerospace & Defense systems being deployed today. Avalanche MRAM unites multidisciplinary expertise in materials science, semiconductor process, and high reliability circuit and system design. This optimized memory cell serves as a key underpinning of the platform's success, honed over 15+ years.

With the US Government's support, this program has targeted further optimizations of the MTJ stack, a foundational building block necessary to enable next generation device scaling to 64Gb and 128Gb levels, and tackle longstanding vulnerabilities and limitations of remaining high density legacy memory types. It will also provide the basis for portability to onshore foundries and future iterations of Strategic Radiation Hardened device solutions.

"Avalanche is proud to be entrusted by visionary technologists in the U.S. government to execute this critical program, advancing the next generation of aerospace and defense capabilities," said Yiming Huai, Chief Technology Officer of Avalanche Technology. "We have successfully established high density MTJ array manufacturing in a high volume production environment at 22 nm process node, achieving an MTJ critical dimension (CD) of 40 nm with a pitch of 100nm and below. Through rigorous optimization of MTJ hard mask and etch processes, the dense array delivers low bit error rates, enabling a minimum cell size of 0.01 μm² and high yield, gigabit class monolithic chip production, with demonstrated scalability to 12 nm process nodes."

The Defense Industrial Base's broad adoption of current Space Grade Gen 3 high-reliability MRAM products tells us that we have cracked the code. We look forward to again demonstrating our ability to listen and deliver more game changing solutions to the community.

Avalanche Technology is the leader in true Space Grade non-volatile memory, delivering MRAM solutions designed to meet the five essential criteria required for space missions: Survive. Retain. Endure. Commit. Proven.

With an intellectual property portfolio of over 300 patents and applications, Avalanche offers Space Grade MRAM that is radiation immune, retains data permanently, supports unlimited endurance, commits data instantly, and is backed by proven space and aerospace heritage, including PEMS and QML qualification.

