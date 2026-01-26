Avalanche Technology and NHanced Semiconductors Deliver the Industry's First Truly Space Grade MRAM Boot Solution for Rad-Hard System-in-Package Integration

"We evaluated multiple solutions and picked Space Grade from Avalanche" Post this

While many technologies claim to be "Space Grade," true Space Grade requires that 5 objective criteria be met simultaneously. Space Grade technology must:

withstand radiation without disruption,

retain data for the life of a mission,

endure unlimited writes,

commit data instantly, and

demonstrate real heritage.

In space systems, a technology that survives radiation but loses data, wears out over time, delays data commitment, or lacks flight heritage is not Space Grade. Partial compliance leads to failure. Avalanche Space Grade MRAM uniquely delivers on all 5 criteria through inherent radiation immunity, permanent data retention, unlimited endurance, deterministic writes in nanoseconds, and proven flight qualification, without tradeoffs. Today's announcement with NHanced focuses on 3 of these criteria: Survive, Retain, Proven.

NHanced was seeking a reliable, Space Grade boot solution for its new rad-hard FPGA system-in-package integration, and selected Avalanche MRAM after other evaluated options fell short.

"We evaluated multiple solutions and picked Space Grade from Avalanche," said Bob Patti, President of NHanced Semiconductors. "Avalanche's memory architecture is radiation-immune, with error detection and correction built directly into the memory die. This allows radiation-induced errors to be handled seamlessly without system resets or data loss, reducing the complexity of integration and ensuring the boot memory operates reliably in harsh space environments."

Avalanche's non-volatile MRAM also guarantees long-term retention of mission-critical data through power interruptions and the extreme temperature and radiation conditions experienced in both low earth orbit and deep space. Its deterministic write behavior ensures that individual data writes complete in nanoseconds, minimizing the risk of corruption during power interruptions and firmware over the air updates. These capabilities, verified across extended durations in representative space conditions, give NHanced a proven, flight-ready memory solution that simplifies integration while ensuring reliability for mission-critical boot operations.

"We're enabling the first of many FPGAs & SOCs with integrated Space Grade memory," said Paul Chopelas, GM for Space and Defense at Avalanche Technology. "Avalanche's Space Grade architecture was the only solution that fulfilled NHanced's memory requirements. We're proud to partner with NHanced to enable the deployment of a new generation of rad-hard FPGAs in satellite and defense applications."

About Avalanche Technology

Avalanche Technology is the leader in true Space Grade non-volatile memory, delivering MRAM solutions designed to meet the five essential criteria required for space missions: Survive. Retain. Endure. Commit. Proven.

With an intellectual property portfolio of over 300 patents and applications, Avalanche offers Space Grade MRAM that is radiation immune, retains data permanently, supports unlimited endurance, commits data instantly, and is backed by proven space and aerospace heritage, including PEMS and QML qualification. Avalanche products are trusted by leading space, defense, and aerospace organizations where failure is not an option. Learn why at www.avalanche-technology.com. More Avalanche perspectives include:

About NHanced Semiconductors, Inc.

Based in the US, NHanced Semiconductors is the world's first pure-play advanced packaging foundry, specializing in leading-edge BEoL semiconductor technologies. Its capabilities include chiplets, 3D-ICs, silicon interposers, 2.5D, hybrid bonding, additive silicon manufacturing, photonics, microfluidics, and other innovative technologies. The foundry works with both standard and non-standard substrates, III-V compound semiconductors, and many specialized materials.

Headquartered in Illinois, NHanced has a development and manufacturing facility near Research Triangle Park, NC, performing manufacturing, in-house process development, and customer prototyping, as well as a volume interposer and assembly facility in Odon, IN. For more information, please visit: https://nhanced-semi.com/

NHanced licenses the DBI® process, pioneered by Ziptronix and now owned by Adeia.

