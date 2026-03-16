Avalanche Technology and NHanced Semiconductors Leverage Advanced 2.5D Integration to Bring Optimal SWaP and Reliability to Rad-Hard FPGAs

The combined solution of NHanced's advanced hybrid bonding techniques and Avalanche's Space Grade MRAM chiplet enables a reliable, rapid booting FPGA and sets the stage for additional System-In-Package (SiP) advancements for the Aerospace & Defense (A&D) community.

FREMONT, Calif., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NHanced recently announced its collaboration with Avalanche Technology to manifest advanced solutions to the warfighter with the right combination of impactful capability and low risk integration. The US Government's acquisition strategies are evolving rapidly, with increased emphasis on utilizing advanced commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) technology. In alignment with this vision, leveraging Avalanche's industry-leading Space Grade MRAM as a chiplet in NHanced's proven 2.5D integration flows creates an optimized (SiP) platform that can generate rapid solutions.

Avalanche Technology presented a vision of High Performance Computing architectures at the 2019 MRAM forum, positioning MRAM to replace various types of legacy memory in support of a variety of SoC and FPGA architectures. This replacement is already a reality for high reliability applications across the A&D ecosystem, revolutionizing SWaP and system adaptability in the process.

Open standard interfaces and reusable building blocks such as advanced Space Grade MRAM chiplets promise to drive further meaningful integration in the industry. Integrating MRAM via heterogeneous 2.5D packaging decouples memory from the rigid constraints of monolithic fabrication. This modular approach streamlines the development flow, significantly lowering R&D overhead and accelerating time-to-market.

In support of that earlier vision, Avalanche's first 2.5D MRAM implementation would be the industry- leading Gen 3 Space Grade High-Density Dual QSPI products, known as the gold standard for reliable SoC & FPGA booting today. Data integrity cannot be compromised in space systems; a technology that survives radiation but loses data, wears out over time, delays data commitment, or lacks flight heritage is not truly Space Grade. Partial compliance leads to failure. Avalanche Space Grade MRAM uniquely delivers on all five critical Space Grade criteria: radiation immunity, permanent data retention, unlimited endurance, deterministic nanosecond writes, and proven flight qualification – all without tradeoffs.

When paired with NHanced's world class hybrid bonding capability, the result is an ideal launchpad for rapid, low risk innovation for the A&D sector. Foremost among today's 2.5D and 3D integration methods, hybrid bonding delivers optimal SWaP, ruggedness, security, thermal management, latency, and power. Rad-Hard systems can be created with performance and density approaching that of commercial solutions. Hybrid bonding allows seamless integration of advanced and proven building blocks, including high-density MRAM dies, into complex SiP solutions. Development timelines can be slashed from years to months. Other benefits include enhanced radiation tolerance through optimized die stacking, reduced system weight and power for satellite and defense missions, and scalable production that supports rapid iteration on mission-critical designs.

"Our collaboration with Avalanche showcases the power and promise of heterogeneous integration. By using hybrid bonding to stack proven best-of-class chiplets on custom interposers, our US fabs can deliver tailored solutions at a fraction of the time, budget, and risk of monolithic alternatives," said Bob Patti, President of NHanced Semiconductors. "I foresee rapid customization and waves of innovation for both governmental and commercial applications."

"Avalanche is thrilled to partner with NHanced to manifest the early vision of MRAM proliferation through heterogeneous integration. As the leader of Space Grade standard memory products for boot, storage, and processing functions in mission critical applications, we are eager to enable low risk rapid variants," said Paul Chopelas, GM for Space and Defense at Avalanche Technology. "NHanced's advanced integration capabilities allow us to further extend the SWaP, reliability, radiation resilience, and mission scalability of our flagship MRAM solutions to drive innovation at the SiP level."

About Avalanche Technology

Avalanche Technology is the leader in true Space Grade non-volatile memory, delivering MRAM solutions designed to meet the five essential criteria required for space missions: Survive. Retain. Endure. Commit. Proven.

With an intellectual property portfolio of over 300 patents and applications, Avalanche offers Space Grade MRAM that is radiation immune, retains data permanently, supports unlimited endurance, commits data instantly, and is backed by proven space and aerospace heritage, including PEMS and QML qualification. Avalanche products are trusted by leading space, defense, and aerospace organizations where failure is not an option. Learn why at www.avalanche-technology.com. More Avalanche perspectives include:

About NHanced Semiconductors, Inc

Based in the US, NHanced Semiconductors is the world's first pure-play advanced packaging foundry, specializing in leading-edge BEoL semiconductor technologies. Its capabilities include chiplets, 3D-ICs, silicon interposers, 2.5D, hybrid bonding, additive silicon manufacturing, photonics, microfluidics, and other innovative technologies. The foundry works with both standard and non-standard substrates, III-V compound semiconductors, and many specialized materials.

Headquartered in Illinois, NHanced has a development and manufacturing facility near Research Triangle Park, NC, performing manufacturing, in-house process development, and customer prototyping, as well as a volume assembly and interposer production facility in Odon, IN. For more information, please visit: https://nhanced-semi.com/

NHanced licenses the DBI® process, pioneered by Ziptronix and now owned by Adeia.

Media Contact

Maureen Bradford, Avalanche Technology, 1 833-689-3133, [email protected], https://www.avalanche-technology.com/

Chris Burke, BtB Marketing Communications, [email protected]

SOURCE Avalanche Technology