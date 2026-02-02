Avalanche Technology and NOVI Expand True Space Grade Edge Computing with High-Density Offering

Avalanche Technology provides NOVI Space, Inc. (NOVI) with the only high-density Space Grade solution to achieve reliable processing of data at the edge of space.

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avalanche and NOVI today announced its high-density MRAM device integration that allows for real-time AI space computing with unmatched resiliency and performance.

Avalanche Technology today reaffirmed its leadership as the only provider of truly Space Grade non-volatile memory, delivering solutions that meet all five non-negotiable criteria required for space missions: Survive. Retain. Endure. Commit. Proven.

While many technologies claim to be "Space Grade," true Space Grade requires that 5 objective criteria be met simultaneously. Space Grade technology must:

survive radiation without disruption retain data for the life of a mission endure unlimited writes commit data instantly prove real space heritage

In space systems, a technology that survives radiation but loses data, wears out over time, delays data commitment, or lacks flight heritage is not Space Grade. Partial compliance leads to failure. Avalanche Space Grade MRAM uniquely delivers on all 5 criteria, through inherent radiation immunity, permanent data retention, unlimited endurance, deterministic nanosecond writes, and proven flight qualification, without tradeoffs. Today's announcement with NOVI focuses on two of these criteria, Commit and Endure.

NOVI leads in deploying AI Edge Compute infrastructure in space, enabling data analysis and processing in space without reliance on heavy downloads and terrestrial processing. The integration and use of Avalanche's Space Grade high density MRAM device enabled NOVI to deliver on their vision within its On-Board Computer (OBC) systems. Avalanche's MRAM solutions can complete individual data writes in nanoseconds with unlimited write cycles on the memory cells. Along with a proven history of reliable MRAM products, Avalanche's 8Gb DQSPI provides a true Space Grade memory solution for NOVI.

"Our mission of moving the analysis layer from Earth edge to Space edge requires the collection and computation of vast amounts of raw imagery", said Scott Steffan, Chief Revenue Officer at NOVI. "Avalanche's Space Grade MRAM has all the features needed for reliable data processing in space for our family of OBCs, supporting scalability to GEO and beyond. This eliminates the need to transfer all data down to a terrestrial station, speeding up operation, and reducing cost."

"By delivering a high-density, Space Grade memory solution to NOVI, we're fundamentally reshaping how data is processed beyond Earth," noted Paul Chopelas, Avalanche Technology GM for Space and Defense. "Our non-volatile memory architecture provides a wide range of advantages, including instant data commits and virtually unlimited write cycles, along with built-in error detection and correction that simplifies system design. This level of resilience and reliability is essential for enabling advanced computing in the harsh and unforgiving environment of space."

About Avalanche Technology

Avalanche Technology is the leader in true Space Grade non-volatile memory, delivering MRAM solutions designed to meet the five essential criteria required for space missions: Survive. Retain. Endure. Commit. Proven.

With an intellectual property portfolio of over 300 patents and applications, Avalanche offers Space-Grade MRAM that is radiation immune, retains data permanently, supports unlimited endurance, commits data instantly, and is backed by proven space and aerospace heritage, including PEMS and QML qualification. Avalanche products are trusted by leading space, defense, and aerospace organizations where failure is not an option. Learn why at www.avalanche-technology.com. More Avalanche perspectives include:

About NoviSpace

NOVI Space, Inc. (NOVI) is a space AI infrastructure and compute company. In addition to providing the space industry with TRL 9, flight-proven, Low Size-Weight-and-Power On-Board Computers (OBCs), NOVI is deploying GENIE, a constellation of multi-sensor edge-processing satellites coupled to a full-stack data, algorithm, and intelligence management platform. Through its GENIE platform, NOVI enables on-orbit data processing, generating insights directly on satellites and transmitting only the most relevant information to users. NOVI eliminates the bottleneck of massive data downlink and Earth-based processing by enabling edge-AI directly on satellites. This approach reduces data volume, latency, and cost compared to its traditional methods. NOVI's open-access constellation supports applications in Earth observation and geospatial intelligence, autonomy, and space domain awareness, allowing customers to build, test, deploy, and operate AI-driven applications in space. With proven flight heritage and an expanding satellite network, Novi delivers faster, more efficient access to space-based intelligence.

Contact:

https://www.novispace.ai/news-1

[email protected]

Media Contact

Maureen Bradford, Avalanche Technology, 1 833-689-3133, [email protected], https://www.avalanche-technology.com/

SOURCE Avalanche Technology