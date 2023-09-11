Avalanche Technology and RAiTEK Partner to Enable Satellite Storage Solutions

RAiTEK is leveraging Avalanche's Persistent-SRAM products to power their next-generation satellite monitoring and data storage products

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avalanche Technology, the leader in next generation MRAM technology, announced today that it is providing its disruptive Space Grade Persistent SRAM (P-SRAM) products for satellite-based storage systems developed by RAiTEK LTD. Inc. (RAiTEK). RAiTEK has designed in a 16Mb device from Avalanche's Gen 2 Space Grade family to monitor data stream status, and a 1Gb Gen 3 Space Grade to support large configuration images for the onboard FPGA used in the drives, as part of their growing portfolio of data storage and processing solutions for the space industry.

RAiTEK chose Avalanche's Space Grade P-SRAM products for its next wave of satellite-targeted data storage products because of its ability to offer maximum scalability and mission adaptability, critical to growing satellite network providers looking for common hardware platforms. Applying RAiTEK's vast industry experience to a trade study of potential memory solutions, radiation resilience, high-reliability, high-density and nearly unlimited write cycle endurance translated to this optimal solution for their platform requirements.

"RAiTEK has been diligently responding to the needs of the Asian space community by providing a combination of products and services to meet the rapidly evolving set of requirements," said Tom Hsiao, CEO of RAiTEK. "Avalanche's disruptive MRAM solutions, particularly when mated with advanced processing hardware, is allowing us to support our customers with a highly scalable, SWaP-optimized platform capable of providing responsive, enduring mission adaptability."

"Avalanche's Space Grade P-SRAM family has been recognized by the space community as the silver bullet for modernized satellite architectures, enabling the hardware simplicity of terrestrial designs," said Danny Sabour, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at Avalanche Technology. "We are delighted to be supporting the growing Asian space community with an innovative partner like RAiTEK, who recognizes how to leverage these game changing capabilities in a meaningful way."

Avalanche Space Grade MRAMs

Space Grade families are offered as a standard product in Parallel with asynchronous SRAM-compatible timing and Dual QSPI high speed serial interface in various density options from 16 to 64Mb in the Gen 2 family and from 1Gb to 8Gb in the Gen 3 family of products. Designed for High-Reliability with multi-bit error correction and industry leading 10^16 write cycle endurance, data is always non-volatile. The devices are offered in small footprint packaging and extended operating temperature range (-40C to 125C) with a JEDEC qualification flow, where every device goes through a 48-hour burn in before being shipped to customers. There are additional qualification screening and packaging options available through partners. More information about Avalanche's MRAM-based Persistent SRAM (P-SRAM) products is available at https://www.avalanche-technology.com/products/discrete-mram/space/.

About Avalanche Technology

Avalanche Technology Inc. is the leader in next generation Perpendicular STT-MRAM technology, accepted as the front-runner to replace traditional Flash and SRAM for unified memory architectures in future SOC systems, delivering high performance and low power at 55, 40, 28 and 22nm with scalability beyond 14nm. With a proven STT-MRAM portfolio at multiple geometry nodes combined with an intellectual property portfolio of over 300 patents and applications, Avalanche Technology is delivering on the promise of enabling the next generation of scalable unified memory architecture for industrial, IoT, aerospace and storage applications, making it the true "Next Generation MRAM Company." For more information, visit us online at https://www.avalanche-technology.com.

About RAiTEK, LTD. Inc.

RAiTEK's Aerospace group brings a team of experts having cumulatively 10 plus years of experience in mission design, payload development, satellite realization, supply chain management, the arrangement of launch-related logistics, commissioning of post-launch satellite services and data product generation & marketing in public and private sectors. In addition to this array of satellite services, RAiTEK leverages internal expertise in space system engineering to provide products for satellite data storage, processing and imaging. Based in Taiwan, RAiTEK supports commercial and academic partners in the growing Asian space community. For more information, visit http://www.raitek.tw/.

