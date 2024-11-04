Avalanche Technology Announces Support for High Density Space Grade DDR4 MRAM Solutions in Mid-2025

Tailored MRAM solutions respond to substantial demand for high reliability working memory in Aerospace & Defense applications
FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avalanche Technology, the leader in next generation MRAM technology, announced plans for a new product family to address a critical need for radiation resilient, high reliability execution memory within the Aerospace and Defense community. Harnessing Avalanche's proven modular Gen 3 Space Grade MRAM architecture, broadly adopted by the defense industrial base for boot and storage memory, the enabling value proposition of optimized SWaP, adaptability and reliability is being extended with new features to support DDR4 DRAM replacement.
Gen 3 Space Grade MRAM product families in production today (coined Persistent SRAM) are helping the design community overcome decades-old bottlenecks caused by radiation susceptible legacy memories such as PROMs, SRAM, NOR and NAND flash. With innate radiation resilience, these high-reliability, high-density non-volatile memories use simplified SRAM timing, and data is always available, providing SWaP-optimized architectural simplicity and adaptive software defined hardware solutions. Still, there has not been a viable alternative to replace the last radiation susceptible legacy memory, DRAM, in its role as execution memory supporting advanced processors for aerospace and defense applications, until now.
Using production proven Gen 3 leadership in density scaling (up to 8Gb today), high-reliability features such as soft error correction on the fly, and nearly infinite write cycle endurance, we have the basis for a non-volatile working memory well suited to power uncertain environments. When combined with a tailored DDR4 interface and a device architecture optimized for throughput, this new STT MRAM-based 8Gb Persistent DRAM will provide a vastly more reliable alternative to COTS DRAM. Set for initial availability in summer of 2025, this radiation resilient Persistent DRAM will be particularly useful for power challenged Space and instant on applications, bringing similar architectural simplicity to the execution memory functions for advanced FPGAs and SoCs such as AMD Versal™, Vorago's VA7230, and Lattice Semiconductor's Nexus™ and Avant™ series.
"With the demanding radiation, power, and instant on requirements of modern aerospace & defense programs, the only highly reliable memory capable of supporting today's advanced processors is Avalanche's Gen 3 MRAM, now optimized as Persistent DRAM", said Paul Chopelas, General Manager of Aerospace & Defense products at Avalanche Technology. "The Defense Industrial Base is desperately seeking better alternatives to legacy memories and, with the addition of Persistent DRAM to our offering, MRAM will manifest its promise as unified memory."
About Avalanche Technology
Avalanche Technology is the space technology leader enabling the Orbital Internet. With a proven STT-MRAM portfolio at multiple geometry nodes combined with an intellectual property portfolio of over 300 patents and applications, Avalanche is the only provider of scalable unified memory architecture for industrial, IoT, aerospace and storage applications that are Space-tested and proven. Avalanche's Perpendicular STT-MRAM technology is the frontrunner to replace traditional Flash and SRAM for unified memory architectures in future SOC systems, delivering high performance and low power with a path to continued scalability. Learn more at avalanche-technology.com. More perspectives from Avalanche include:
