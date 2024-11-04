Avalanche Technology Announces Support for High Density Space Grade DDR4 MRAM Solutions in Mid-2025

The only highly reliable memory capable of supporting today's advanced processors is Avalanche's Gen 3 MRAM, now optimized as Persistent DRAM. Post this

Using production proven Gen 3 leadership in density scaling (up to 8Gb today), high-reliability features such as soft error correction on the fly, and nearly infinite write cycle endurance, we have the basis for a non-volatile working memory well suited to power uncertain environments. When combined with a tailored DDR4 interface and a device architecture optimized for throughput, this new STT MRAM-based 8Gb Persistent DRAM will provide a vastly more reliable alternative to COTS DRAM. Set for initial availability in summer of 2025, this radiation resilient Persistent DRAM will be particularly useful for power challenged Space and instant on applications, bringing similar architectural simplicity to the execution memory functions for advanced FPGAs and SoCs such as AMD Versal™, Vorago's VA7230, and Lattice Semiconductor's Nexus™ and Avant™ series.

"With the demanding radiation, power, and instant on requirements of modern aerospace & defense programs, the only highly reliable memory capable of supporting today's advanced processors is Avalanche's Gen 3 MRAM, now optimized as Persistent DRAM", said Paul Chopelas, General Manager of Aerospace & Defense products at Avalanche Technology. "The Defense Industrial Base is desperately seeking better alternatives to legacy memories and, with the addition of Persistent DRAM to our offering, MRAM will manifest its promise as unified memory."

Avalanche Technology is the space technology leader enabling the Orbital Internet. With a proven STT-MRAM portfolio at multiple geometry nodes combined with an intellectual property portfolio of over 300 patents and applications, Avalanche is the only provider of scalable unified memory architecture for industrial, IoT, aerospace and storage applications that are Space-tested and proven. Avalanche's Perpendicular STT-MRAM technology is the frontrunner to replace traditional Flash and SRAM for unified memory architectures in future SOC systems, delivering high performance and low power with a path to continued scalability.

