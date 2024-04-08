Avalanche Technology Announces Support for NASA PEMS Qualification and Screening

In response to unprecedented demand for extended qualification & screening flows, Avalanche rolls out pin compatible NASA PEMS options for enabling Dual QSPI MRAM family.

FREMONT, Calif., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avalanche Technology, the leader in next generation MRAM technology, announced today the launch of a new product derivative to address the growing demand from the aerospace and defense community for extended qualification and screening solutions, particularly NASA PEMS INST-0001.

Leveraging Avalanche's Gen 3 Space Grade MRAM products being broadly adopted by the defense industrial base and commercial space customers, the new pin compatible PEMS qualified and screened versions of the popular Dual QSPI MRAMs will roll out mid-year.

In production today, these Gen 3 Space Grade MRAM products have addressed long standing industry bottlenecks for high-reliability, radiation-resilient, high-density non-volatile memory.

These Avalanche product families provide SWaP-optimized architectural simplicity and enable step functions in system and satellite network level innovation. They offer pin compatible options from 1Gb to 8Gb providing density scalability and support for multiple mission configuration. The new PEMS derivatives give added optionality for software defined hardware platforms to support a range of customer program requirements seamlessly. Aitech Systems is one such customer serving the increasingly diverse needs of the aerospace and defense industry with innovative rugged embedded system- and board-based solutions.

Avalanche continues to use only ISO9001 certified wafer fabrication, die assembly, and test facilities, incorporating statistical control of manufacturers' output. Today's production Space Grade family leverages a JEDEC qualification and screening flow targeted to the technology and does not provide guaranteed radiation performance or lot-specific data. The Avalanche-branded PEMS product derivatives are subject to the NASA PEMS INST-0001 standard for qualification and screening of plastic encapsulated microcircuits, with 100% fully screened and qualified DPA for each unique lot, including guaranteed radiation specifications as outlined in the applicable datasheet and lot-specific data pack.

"In the vast expanse of space, where every piece of technology counts, Aitech's space-rated systems need to ensure seamless operations in hostile radiation environments and unwavering reliability in missions from LEO to deep space," said Ralph Grundler, Director of Space Business Development and R&D, Aitech. "Having the ability to leverage pin compatible options for extended qualification to NASA PEMS provides additional platform scalability our customers want, and with Avalanche MRAM, the data integrity they need."

"Avalanche incorporates inputs from the defense industrial base, consistently demonstrating agility to meet market demand", said Paul Chopelas, General Manager of Aerospace & Defense products at Avalanche Technology. "We surpass expectations to commercialize the most reliable high-density non-volatile memory for radiation environments such as space. These efforts include leveraging modularity to reduce risk and aid scalability of density, orbital classification, and qualification."

Furthermore, Avalanche ensures commercial availability for the community through multiple channels, working with a range of industry partners including FrontGrade and Micross. By extending its commanding lead with partners' own options for packaging, qualification, and screening, Avalanche gives customers choices for tailored platforms that can evolve with changing program requirements.

About Avalanche Technology

Avalanche Technology is the space technology leader enabling the Orbital Internet. With a proven STT-MRAM portfolio at multiple geometry nodes combined with an intellectual property portfolio of over 300 patents and applications, Avalanche is the only provider of scalable unified memory architecture for industrial, IoT, aerospace and storage applications that are Space-tested and proven. Avalanche's Perpendicular STT-MRAM technology is the frontrunner to replace traditional Flash and SRAM for unified memory architectures in future SOC systems, delivering high performance and low power with a path to continued scalability. Learn more at avalanche-technology.com. More perspectives from Avalanche include:

