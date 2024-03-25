Avalanche Technology Announces Two New Products in Its Upgradeable Small Form Factor Family of Gb STT-MRAM For Aerospace Applications

New densities in the Tornado Space Grade family of Parallel x32 Space Grade P-SRAM offer the most reliable and upgradable memory devices developed specifically for use in Space.

FREMONT, Calif., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avalanche Technology, the leader in next generation MRAM technology, announced today two new densities of its 3rd generation space-grade parallel asynchronous x32-interface high-reliability P-SRAM (Persistent SRAM) memory devices, based on its latest Spin Transfer Torque Magneto-resistive RAM (STT-MRAM) technology.

These new densities of 2Gb and 8Gb give the system designer more choice, unifying the memory architecture and reducing power and size requirements to improve overall system reliability and life. With this development, Avalanche Technology is leading an evolution toward a new level of performance versus cost for modern space electronic systems.

"We welcome the addition of Avalanche's higher densities in the same physical footprint. The Avalanche 1Gbit MRAM with its single event effects (SEE) tolerance enables us to increase our board level boot memory from 4Mbyte (EEPROM) up to 128Mbyte (using MRAM), while saving board space for other uses," said Robert Hillman, Director of Engineering at Power Device Corporation. "With Avalanche we can maintain excellent upset rates while substantially increasing our boot memory density, saving on board space and providing a board level solution that's configurable for a variety of mission requirements and price points."

Power Device Corporation (PDC) chose Avalanche's latest memory device for its Rad Hard Supercomputer for Space (SCS3740G2). Careful selection of boot memory was required, as the PDC product family has industry-leading board level upset rates of better than 1 uncorrected upset in 120 years. PDC's previous generation used multiple 1Mbit EEPROM's, and Avalanche's higher Densities will extend to future upgrades without a redesign of the base platform. PDC can now support Low Earth Orbit requirement while also supporting Medium Earth Orbit and Geostationary Equatorial Orbit (GEO).

"With this new product release, Avalanche is innovating how a platform can be designed both for today and tomorrow, with an upgrade path for all future generations of a product family," said Danny Sabour, VP of Sales and Marketing at Avalanche Technology. "Avalanche enables Systems deployments and upgrades with different Missions or Profiles in the field. With the new 8Gb P-SRAM device, customers can design unified memory architecture systems for high reliability aerospace applications, all in one small form factor."

Options

The Parallel x32 Space Grade series is offered in 1Gb, 2Gb, 4Gb and 8Gb density options and has asynchronous SRAM compatible 45ns/45ns read/write timings. Data is always non-volatile with >10^16 write cycles endurance and 10-year retention at 125°C. All four density options are available in a small footprint 142-Ball FBGA (17mm x 11mm) package. These memory devices are offered in space grade (-40°C to 125°C) operating temperature range. Every unit goes through a 48-hour burn-in before it is shipped to customers.

More details about the Avalanche Technology family of Parallel x32 Space Grade P-SRAM products are available through the Avalanche early access program at https://www.avalanche-technology.com/products/discrete-mram/aerospace/.

Availability

All density options in Avalanche's Parallel x32 Space Grade series will be available to customers participating in the early access program. Customers can request early samples through the EAP page at https://www.avalanche-technology.com/products/discrete-mram/aerospace/.

About Avalanche Technology

Avalanche is the space technology leader enabling the Orbital Internet. With a proven STT-MRAM portfolio at multiple geometry nodes combined with an intellectual property portfolio of over 300 patents and applications, Avalanche Technology is the only provider of scalable unified memory architecture for industrial, IoT, aerospace and storage applications that are Space-tested and proven. Avalanche's Perpendicular STT-MRAM technology is the frontrunner to replace traditional Flash and SRAM for unified memory architectures in future SOC systems, delivering high performance and low power with a path to continued scalability. To learn more, visit avalanche-technology.com.

About Power Device Corporation

Power Device Corporation (PDC) is a world leader in the design and manufacture of high-reliability power and control solutions (components to space qualified SBCS and radiation hardened components; power distribution, control and conversion, motor control and motion feedback) for aerospace, defense, space, and industrial applications. PDC has served these industries as a trusted resource for more than 50 years, providing solutions that are optimized for efficiency, reliability, and performance. Power Device Corporation is headquartered in Bohemia, NY and has manufacturing operations in New York, California, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit https://powerdevicecorp.com.

Media Contact

Maureen Bradford, Avalanche Technology, 1 833-689-3133, [email protected], https://www.avalanche-technology.com/

SOURCE Avalanche Technology