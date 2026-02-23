Avalanche Technology Enables Mission-Critical Autonomy in Rincon Research's Edge Signal Processing Systems

Avalanche Technology provides Rincon Research Corporation (RRC) with the only high-density Space Grade solution to achieve reliable processing of data at the edge of space.

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RRC today announced its integration of Avalanche's high-density MRAM device which allows for real-time space computing with unmatched resiliency and performance.

In the harsh environments of space, traditional non-volatile memory devices require extensive redundancies, error correction, and power management systems to mitigate data corruption. This added complexity and overhead increases mission failure risk and runs counter to the goal of optimizing size, weight, and power (SWaP). Avalanches Space Grade MRAM eliminates these tradeoffs by delivering radiation immunity, permanent data retention across the full mission and unlimited write endurance with nanosecond write times and multi-bit error correction. Avalanche reaffirms its leadership as the only provider of true Space Grade memory, delivering solutions that meet all five non-negotiable criteria required for space missions: Survive. Retain. Endure. Commit. Proven.

While many technologies claim to be "Space Grade," true Space Grade requires that 5 objective criteria be met simultaneously. Space Grade technology must:

Survive radiation without disruption

Retain data for the life of a mission

Endure unlimited writes

Commit data instantly

Prove real space heritage

In space systems, a technology that survives radiation but loses data, wears out over time, delays data commitment, or lacks flight heritage is not Space Grade. Partial compliance leads to failure. Avalanche Space Grade MRAM uniquely delivers on all 5 criteria, through radiation immunity, permanent data retention, unlimited endurance, deterministic nanosecond writes, and proven flight qualification, without tradeoffs. Today's announcement with RRC focuses on three of these criteria, Survive, Retain and Endure.

RRC, a leader in digital signal processing (DSP) for intelligence and defense, has integrated Avalanche Technology's High-Density MRAM into its newest RF processing platform for space - Pegasus. Avalanche has enabled RRC to elevate its systems to achieve new levels of performance and reliability in the harsh vacuum of space. By integrating Avalanche's Space Grade MRAM, RRC replaces legacy storage solutions with a unified memory architecture that supports buffering of raw RF data and pre-loaded DSP algorithms, all without vulnerability to radiation-induced soft errors, power-cycle data loss, or write endurance degradation common in traditional memories.

"A primary objective for Pegasus is to show that significant RF processing can occur on SmallSats. Being a software defined radio and processing platform, Pegasus is capable of handling complex DSP workloads that range from high-rate modems to onboard geolocation and space situational awareness solutions," said Ken Metzler Vice President, Integrated Solutions at Rincon Research Corporation. "Integrating Avalanche's high-density Space Grade MRAM ensures radiation resilience, permanent retention, and unlimited endurance that enables our customers to perform advanced edge processing, significant data reduction, and analysis without compromise on reliability or mission lifetime."

"By delivering our high-density MRAM to RRC, we are providing the foundation for the next generation of real-time signal processing and intelligence in orbit," noted Paul Chopelas, Avalanche Technology GM for Space and Defense. "Our Space Grade MRAM allows RRC to maximize the capabilities of their Pegasus platform, ensuring that communication data is processed with absolute reliability. In the demanding world of DSP and RF processing, having memory that can endure unlimited writes while surviving the radiation effects of space is a game changer."

About Avalanche Technology

Avalanche Technology is the leader in true Space Grade non-volatile memory, delivering MRAM solutions designed to meet the five essential criteria required for space missions: Survive. Retain. Endure. Commit. Proven.

With an intellectual property portfolio of over 300 patents and applications, Avalanche offers Space-Grade MRAM that is radiation immune, retains data permanently, supports unlimited endurance, commits data instantly, and is backed by proven space and aerospace heritage, including PEMS and QML qualification. Avalanche products are trusted by leading space, defense, and aerospace organizations where failure is not an option. Learn why at www.avalanche-technology.com. More Avalanche perspectives include:

About Rincon Research Corporation

As a trusted partner within commercial and government communities, Rincon Research Corporation has decades of experience developing solutions for challenging signal processing and satellite communication problems. Alongside algorithm and software solutions, we design, produce and integrate application-tailored, high-performance RF signal processing electronics. Our newest space platform, Pegasus, combines a proven design philosophy of radiation hardened and radiation mitigated component integration, with the latest FPGA technology and a tunable 0-32GHz RF converter – providing a highly capable, configurable and reliable, on-orbit RF sensing and signal processing solution.

Our enthusiastic team of scientists, engineers and subject matter experts are committed to delivering innovative, cost-effective solutions that enable your mission's success. Our product portfolio includes hardware platforms (both ground and space) as well as application and mission solutions: geolocation, comms, unique signal processing, high-precision orbit determination, mission planning, mission operations and ground systems engineering.

Need a signal processing solution? Want to learn more about Pegasus? Visit us at www.rincon.com.

