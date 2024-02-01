Avalanche Technology Enables The Orbital Internet and Mars/Moon Gateway With Space-IoT Architecture

We're completing the Orbital Internet picture by providing a new architecture, available now, for how AI computing should be implemented in Space. Post this

Dramatic increases in satellite deployments into constellations, combined with more sensors per satellite and higher resolution per sensor, have created celestial oceans of data needing storage and analysis. For satellites and other spacecraft to make split-second decisions autonomously in real time such as for defense-related applications, the highest levels of artificial intelligence—situational awareness—must be self-contained in orbit and not rely on ground-based data analysis.

Elements of the paper include learning from novel historical approaches, and how a new Space-Internet of Things architecture, available now, solves three vexing limitations of Space:

Unreliable power

Inability to store an infinite amount of data from IoT satellite nodes; and

Crippling radiation

Unlike terrestrial high performance processing frameworks where the answer has been to throw more GOPS and TFLOPS at the problem, the unique conditions of space tell us that we need a new approach: a more robust but streamlined, SWaP-optimized hardware architecture to support enduring mission needs. This white paper examines:

why legacy approaches to scaling processing and cloud architectures won't work for space;

what we can learn from past approaches; and

how we can offer a viable platform solution despite certain immovable challenges in Space.

"This new white paper continues Avalanche's focus on solving Space-specific challenges," says Danny Sabour, Avalanche VP of Marketing and Business Development. "Previously Avalanche showed how to enable Multi Mission Boot Capability, and how to design robust data centers in Space. Now we're completing the Orbital Internet picture by providing a new architecture, available now, for how AI computing should be implemented in Space."

The white paper details how the new Space-IoT big data processing architecture is scalable, as it can take us from Earth to the Moon and then Mars, and leverages existing technology so it can be implemented in time to support the planned 2028 NASA Moon Gateway launch.

Avalanche introduces new thinking on data duality, such as "Pseudo Static" data that is key to providing scalable high performance processing in Space. The white paper also highlights the importance of product development partnerships, such as with Blue Halo, Trusted Semiconductor, and Mercury Systems. The Avalanche Space-IoT architecture can be optimized in future iterations to reduce power and increase parallel processing through subsequent processor evolution, all while maintaining the same software framework, especially critical for parallel processing.

About Avalanche Technology

Avalanche Technology is the space technology leader enabling the Orbital Internet. With a proven STT-MRAM portfolio at multiple geometry nodes combined with an intellectual property portfolio of over 300 patents and applications, Avalanche is the only provider of scalable unified memory architecture for industrial, IoT, aerospace and storage applications that are Space-tested and proven. Avalanche's Perpendicular STT-MRAM technology is the frontrunner to replace traditional Flash and SRAM for unified memory architectures in future SOC systems, delivering high performance and low power with a path to continued scalability. Learn more at avalanche-technology.com or visit Avalanche at SmallSat Symposium February 6-8, 2024. More perspectives from Avalanche include:

Media Contact

Maureen Bradford, Avalanche Technology, 1 5108973300, [email protected], https://www.avalanche-technology.com/

SOURCE Avalanche Technology