Avalanche Technology Enabling Swing-Role Satellites in Space

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avalanche Technology, the leader in next generation MRAM technology, announced today full Linux driver support for the complete line of advanced AMD adaptive SoC platforms used in space-based applications, enabling Firmware Over-The-Air (FOTA) updates and multiple code images for mission adaptability. Leveraging Avalanche's disruptive Gen 3 Space Grade Dual QSPI Persistent SRAM (P-SRAM™) family shipping in densities up to 8Gb, these advanced satellite architectures can now simply switch between pre-loaded mission images and still receive new images to support evolving capabilities and uncertain threats.

With a recent rollout of Linux driver packages, Avalanche has demonstrated full support for booting the AMD lineup of adaptive SoCs and FPGAs which includes Versal™, Kintex™, Zynq™, UltraScale+™, and UltraScale™. The resulting mission-driven versatility provides satellites with a common hardware platform to support multiple tasks that can adapt with shifting requirements, even while in orbit. Combining these fully programmable AMD platforms with Avalanche's non-volatile Gen 3 Space Grade high-density P-SRAM support for near infinite image updates and leftover capacity for working memory and storage, the resulting reconfigurable backbone provides the basis for idealized versatility. The ability to accomplish multiple functions within the same mission and 'swing' between different roles instantaneously offers the flexibility needed in a modern satellite network. This kind of architecture reduces cost, accelerates technology refresh, increases flexibility, and allows interoperability with multiple satellite networks in orbit, as new networks are introduced.

As the avionics industry consolidated on multirole aircraft, we are enabling the next generation of adaptive satellites whose function can be software defined", said Danny Sabour, VP of Sales & Marketing at Avalanche Technology. "Avalanche is delighted to provide companion solutions for the AMD adaptive SoC portfolio, allowing satellite systems to "swing" from one role to another. With long and expensive hardware design cycles further challenged by an ever changing landscape of mission requirements and potential threats, the industry requires maximum hardware scalability. By leveraging Avalanche's Gen 3 Space Grade P-SRAM family, known to offer robust SWaP-optimized architectures, this needed scalability is realized for density, orbital classification and qualification in addition to FOTA support to update images for new missions, allowing hardware platforms to evolve with the mission needs."

The Gen 3 Space Grade series is offered as a standard product in density options from 1Gb to 8Gb with Serial or Parallel bus interfaces with byte addressability with no wear leveling. Designed for High Reliability with multibit error correction and industry leading 10^16 write cycle endurance, data is always non-volatile. The devices are offered in compact 96/224-ball FBGA (20mm x 20mm) and 142-ball FBGA (17mm x 20mm) solutions with the extended (-40°C to 125°C) operating temperature range and a JEDEC qualification flow, where every device goes through a 48-hour burn in before being shipped to customers. There are additional qualification screening options available through partners. More information about Avalanche P-SRAM products is available at https://www.avalanche-technology.com/products/discrete-mram/space/

Backed by more than 300+ patents granted around cell, circuit and system design innovation leveraging MRAM, this revolutionary non-volatile memory employs novel perpendicular magnetic tunnel junction (pMTJ) cell structures manufactured on 300mm standard CMOS processes. The resulting discrete and embedded products in production today are designed with standard serial and parallel interfaces and offer unprecedented density, endurance, reliability and low power with the persistence and inherent immunity of MRAM technology, making Avalanche a true "Next Generation MRAM Company." For more information, visit us online at https://www.avalanche-technology.com.

