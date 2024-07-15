Avalanche Technology Expands Vision in Space Race, Addressing All Aspects of Radiation Resilient Computing

Avalanche Demonstrates Commitment to Space Community with Expanded Solutions, from Boot to AI Model Generation, at Space Computing Conference

FREMONT, Calif., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avalanche Technology, the leader in next generation MRAM technology, announced today its increased commitment to the Aerospace & Defense industry with an expanded vision and associated platform solutions. This vision is focused on solving decades-old limitations faced by the Space community. Platform solutions are available today to support scalable requirements from Earth to Mars, at the device, board, system and even network level. Avalanche is pleased to present this enhanced multi pronged vision at the upcoming IEEE Space Computing Conference, held in Mountain View, CA at the Computer History Museum from July 15th through July 19th.

There is broad agreement in the Aerospace & Defense community that the lack of sufficiently resilient, reliable and dense non-volatile memory has been a key bottleneck to system-level innovation for decades. This forces designers to spend precious limited resources to work around the limitation, starving advancement in more substantive areas.

With the emergence of Avalanche Technology's latest generation advanced MRAM, engineers can now focus less on recreating the proverbial wheel and more on meaningful innovations. The first stage of the industry adoption has been significant, and Avalanche continues to listen and respond to designers' ongoing needs, working with partners to provide extended qual flows, software stacks and more to ensure the community has the tools required to supercharge their own innovations.

With seemingly endless use cases, each with vast impact, Avalanche has sharpened its focus on deployment in three phases:

Phase 1: Efficient and reliable boot of advanced SoCs & FPGAs with in situ multi-mission adaptability already in deployment,

Phase 2: Absolutely reliable data storage architecture, and

Phase 3: Scalable parallel processing framework capable of supporting the most advanced levels of AI.

Check out the Avalanche website for more information on these robust solutions using Gen 3 products, and register to be notified as more are rolled out in support.

"We continue to evolve and sharpen Avalanche's focus on providing solutions to the Aerospace & Defense industry's most vexing challenges," said Petro Estakhri, CEO at Avalanche Technology. "By collaborating with industry leading SoC & FPGA companies to provide optimized boot solutions, enabling reliable storage technology for data centers in space, and addressing processor scaling challenges in support of advanced AI in space, we are providing a canvas for accelerated innovation industrywide."

Avalanche Gen 3 Space Grade MRAM

The Gen 3 Space Grade families are offered as a standard product in Parallel with asynchronous SRAM-compatible timing and Dual QSPI high speed serial interface in various density options from 1Gb to 8Gb. Designed for High-Reliability with multibit error correction and industry leading 10^16 write cycle endurance, data is always non-volatile. The devices are offered in small footprint packaging and extended operating temperature range (-40°C to 125°C) with a JEDEC qualification flow, where every device goes through a 48-hour burn in before being shipped to customers. There are additional qualification screening and packaging options available through partners. More information about Avalanche's MRAM-based Persistent SRAM (P-SRAM) products is available at https://www.avalanche-technology.com/products/discrete-mram/space/.

About Avalanche Technology

Avalanche Technology is the space technology leader enabling the Orbital Internet. With a proven STT-MRAM portfolio at multiple geometry nodes combined with an intellectual property portfolio of over 300 patents and applications, Avalanche is the only provider of scalable unified memory architecture for industrial, IoT, aerospace and storage applications that are Space-tested and proven. Avalanche's Perpendicular STT-MRAM technology is the frontrunner to replace traditional Flash and SRAM for unified memory architectures in future SOC systems, delivering high performance and low power with a path to continued scalability. Learn more at avalanche-technology.com. More perspectives from Avalanche include:

Media Contact

Maureen Bradford, Avalanche Technology, 1 833-689-3133, [email protected], https://www.avalanche-technology.com/

SOURCE Avalanche Technology