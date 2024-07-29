Avalanche Technology Introduces Enhanced MRAM Product Family for Space and Defense

Avalanche Launches Enhanced Screening Levels in New Discrete Product Suite for Aerospace and Defense Community

FREMONT, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avalanche Technology, the leader in next generation MRAM technology, announced today the rollout of a new enhanced discrete product family called "Space Grade-E". Responding to unprecedented demand from the Aerospace & Defense community for its Gen 3 high density, high reliability MRAM solutions to solve decades-old system-level challenges, Avalanche continues to strengthen its leadership position with new scalability in support of diverse mission requirements. Building on Avalanche's LEO-targeted Space Grade product line, the new enhanced Space Grade-E device family allows pin compatible scalability to MEO, GEO, and beyond.

Sampling now, this Space Grade-E family offers an enhanced qualification and screening flow above the Space Grade family while leveraging the same key ingredients for success:

Industry-leading reliability

Density

Write cycle endurance

Power for SWaP-optimized systems where data integrity is essential.

Offered in both Parallel and Dual QSPI interface types, the enhanced specifications of the Space Grade-E family include a boost in radiation tolerance specs and burn in hours for improved reliability.

Both Space Grade and Space Grade-E families will maintain pin-compatible migration (by interface type) amongst and between them, providing a software-defined hardware platform for evolving mission requirements. These two product families further buttress the recently communicated focus areas, including efficient and reliable boot of advanced SoCs & FPGAs with in-situ multi-mission adaptability and reliable data storage. Check out Avalanche's website to learn more and register for product updates.

"The decades-long gap in NVM solutions with sufficient density, reliability and radiation resilience was so significant that our disruptive Gen 3 products are responsible for changing the conversation throughout the industry from 'What incremental improvement can we hope to make?' to 'What can't we do now?'", said Danny Sabour, VP of Sales & Marketing at Avalanche Technology. "Our modular architecture allows us to rapidly roll out new product variations to meet evolving needs, leveraging proven platforms."

Avalanche Gen 3 Space Grade and Space Grade-E MRAM

The Gen 3 Space Grade and now Space Grade-E are offered as a standard product in Parallel with asynchronous SRAM-compatible timing and Dual QSPI high speed serial interface in various pin compatible density options from 1Gb to 8Gb.

Designed for High-Reliability with multibit error correction and industry leading 10^16 write cycle endurance, data is always non-volatile.

The devices are offered in small footprint packaging (RoHS-compliant and leaded) and extended operating temperature range (-40°C to 125°C) with JEDEC qualification. There are additional qualification screening and packaging options available through partners. More information about Avalanche's MRAM-based Persistent SRAM (P-SRAM) products is available at https://www.avalanche-technology.com/products/discrete-mram/space/.

About Avalanche Technology

Avalanche Technology is the space technology leader enabling the Orbital Internet. With a proven STT-MRAM portfolio at multiple geometry nodes combined with an intellectual property portfolio of over 300 patents and applications, Avalanche is the only provider of scalable unified memory architecture for industrial, IoT, aerospace and storage applications that are Space-tested and proven. Avalanche's Perpendicular STT-MRAM technology is the frontrunner to replace traditional Flash and SRAM for unified memory architectures in future SOC systems, delivering high performance and low power with a path to continued scalability. Learn more at avalanche-technology.com. More perspectives from Avalanche include:

