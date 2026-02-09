Avalanche Technology Introduces Next-Generation VNX+ Storage Module for Space and Military Applications

Avalanche Technology, the leader in MRAM technology, today announced the introduction of its groundbreaking next-generation VNX+ storage module. Designed specifically for military and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) environments, this innovative solution delivers unparalleled radiation immunity, survivability in congested electromagnetic environments, and highest-reliability performance using Avalanche's true Space Grade MRAM.

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avalanche Technology, the leader in MRAM technology, today announced the introduction of its groundbreaking next-generation VNX+ storage module. Designed specifically for military and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) environments, this innovative solution delivers unparalleled radiation immunity, survivability in congested electromagnetic environments, and highest-reliability performance using Avalanche's true Space Grade MRAM.

Built with Avalanche's high-density Space Grade MRAM and running on a Lattice CertusPro™-NX FPGA known for its radiation tolerance and industry-leading low SER (Soft Error Rate), the module achieves true radiation immunity without the traditional trade-offs in density, speed, or endurance. This breakthrough disrupts conventional industry approaches while leveraging standard form factors and interfaces, allowing partners to seamlessly integrate sub systems from multiple suppliers.

While many technologies claim to be "Space Grade," true Space Grade requires that 5 objective criteria be met simultaneously. Space Grade technology must:

1. survive radiation without disruption

2. retain data for the life of a mission

3. endure unlimited writes

4. commit data instantly

5. prove real space heritage

In space systems, a technology that survives radiation but loses data, wears out over time, delays data commitment, or lacks flight heritage is not Space Grade. Partial compliance leads to failure. Avalanche Space Grade MRAM uniquely delivers on all 5 criteria, through radiation immunity, permanent data retention, unlimited endurance, deterministic nanosecond writes, and proven flight qualification, without tradeoffs or compromise.

Today's announcement focuses on these two criteria: Survive and Retain. The Avalanche Technology VNX+ Storage platform is engineered to survive in the harshest space environments with radiation immunity by design, leveraging field-proven Space Grade MRAM that provides tolerance to radiation effects. This includes immunity to Single Event Effects (SEE) and disruptions up to 100 krad minimum ensuring mission-critical data remains uncorrupted and the VNX+ device remains fully operational even during demanding LEO and Military Operations.

"Avalanche has built the first fully MARM based VNX+ form factor device for use in Military and LEO applications where radiation and man-made EMP effects play a big role in system survival and reliability," Stated by Paul Chopelas General Manager, Aerospace and Defense; "During an EMP attack, the system can restart immediately from a stored boot image using NVMe allowing no software development rework, instant recovery and mission survivability when it matters most."

"Avalanche is advancing what is possible in modern space and military systems, and we are proud to support that mission," said Jim Tavacoli, Sr. Director, Segment Marketing at Lattice Semiconductor. "By pairing their Space Grade MRAM with our radiation tolerant CertusPro-NX FPGA, customers gain a reliable, efficient platform with inherent SEE resilience and instant-on performance built for the critical demands and harsh environments of aerospace and defense applications."

About Avalanche Technology

Avalanche Technology is the leader in true Space Grade non-volatile memory, delivering MRAM solutions designed to meet the five essential criteria required for space missions: Survive. Retain. Endure. Commit. Proven.

With an intellectual property portfolio of over 300 patents and applications, Avalanche offers Space Grade MRAM that is radiation immune, retains data permanently, supports unlimited endurance, commits data instantly, and is backed by proven space and aerospace heritage, including PEMS and QML qualification. Avalanche products are trusted by leading space, defense, and aerospace organizations where failure is not an option. Learn why at www.avalanche-technology.com. More Avalanche perspectives include:

