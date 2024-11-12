Avalanche Technology Partners with Trusted Semiconductor Solutions to Develop Strategic RadHard DDR4 MRAM

By combining Avalanche's Gen 3 technology with our radiation hardened chiplet, we can rapidly develop and deliver strategic rad hard MRAM products. Post this

Building on prior collaborations between Avalanche and TSS, this new product family will address the critical need for radiation resilient, high reliability execution memory with instant-on capability for Strategic radiation environments. Leveraging Avalanche's broadly adopted modular Gen 3 MRAM product architecture TSS will add specialized survivability features uniquely required for this application and provide the storefront for this tailored solution.

Avalanche's Gen 3 Space Grade MRAM product families leading the market today (coined Persistent SRAM) have enabled the aerospace and defense community to overcome decades old bottlenecks caused by the inherent radiation susceptibility issues of legacy memory technologies. These disruptive MRAM solutions consolidate entire memory subsystems to a single device, while also boosting system reliability. Leveraging the Gen 3 family, Avalanche recently announced an 8Gb DDR4 DRAM replacement solution for use as execution memory with advanced processors in Space, set for release in mid-2025. Core capabilities of this memory include:

Built in EDAC functionality to correct multibit soft errors on the fly

Non-volatile with data committed upon write

Near infinite write cycle endurance

SEFI-free performance and no shielding required

Low power

TSS will develop a custom interface chiplet within the Strategic DDR product derivative to enable operation and survivability within this uniquely challenging radiation environment. EM units and reference platforms will be made available for evaluation and development through TSS. For additional details regarding features and timing for this tailored solution, please contact the team at https://trustedsemi.com/contact-us/.

"TSS continues to grow its portfolio of solutions for the aerospace and defense community. Layering new capabilities onto commercially available and custom designed integrated circuits, we are able to quickly close critical technology gaps faced by the war fighter," said Stephanie Pusch, EVP at Trusted Semiconductor Solutions. "Radiation hardened high-performance and high-density NVM is required to support the latest advanced radiation hardened processors found in next generation strategic systems. By combining Avalanche's Gen 3 technology with our radiation hardened chiplet, we can rapidly develop and deliver strategic rad hard MRAM products."

"The game-changing impact of our Gen 3 MRAM architecture is enabling system level innovation across the aerospace and defense ecosystem, giving access to advanced NVM with all of the required reliability," said Paul Chopelas, General Manager of Aerospace & Defense products at Avalanche Technology. "As a commercial silicon provider, Avalanche prioritizes agility and collaboration in order to extend our value proposition to more specialized segments with the need for Radiation Hardening. We're delighted to partner again with the team at Trusted Semiconductor Solutions to bring this platform forward to the Defense Industrial Base."

About Avalanche Technology

Avalanche Technology is the space technology leader enabling the Orbital Internet. With a proven STT-MRAM portfolio at multiple geometry nodes combined with an intellectual property portfolio of over 300 patents and applications, Avalanche is the only provider of scalable unified memory architecture for industrial, IoT, aerospace and storage applications that are Space-tested and proven. Avalanche's Perpendicular STT-MRAM technology is the frontrunner to replace traditional Flash and SRAM for unified memory architectures in future SOC systems, delivering high performance and low power with a path to continued scalability. Learn more at avalanche-technology.com. More perspectives from Avalanche include:

About Trusted Semiconductor Solutions

Trusted Semiconductor Solutions delivers integrated circuit, FPGA, printed circuit board, and IC package design and manufacturing capabilities with expertise in delivering high-reliability semiconductors and electronic assemblies. We leverage the best commercial technology and manufacturing capabilities to create electronic products for use in military/defense, space, avionics, medical, and industrial applications. Our expertise enables solutions for next generation systems as well as sustainment of mission critical systems. Learn more at: https://trustedsemi.com/.

