Avalanche Technology Selected By Orbion Space Technology For Next Generation Electric Propulsion Systems

Avalanche Space Grade memory enables dynamic space operations: adaptive, high-reliability satellite control in demanding orbital environments.

FREMONT, Calif., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avalanche Technology today announced that its Space Grade non-volatile memory has been selected by Orbion for their high-performance dual-mode Aurora propulsion systems. Avalanche's high-density Space Grade solutions enable mission-critical adaptability and unmatched reliability in space operations where response time and agility are paramount.

Orbion's high-performance Hall-Effect propulsion systems power small-satellite maneuvering while in orbit, allowing critical collision avoidance, station-keeping, and orbital optimizations for defense and commercial applications. With the convergence of these three forces, the need for in orbit maneuverability in real time is becoming mission critical: an escalating volume of satellites, space debris and an increasingly contested environment to hostile threats. Chemical propellants, used for primary thrust at takeoff, require bulky reservoirs of finite supply, making launch more expensive and limiting potential maneuverability over time, and therefore the mission duration. With Orbion's advanced dual-mode Aurora system, the best of both worlds is made possible: high thrust capability for rapid threat avoidance and enduring control with maximized system SWaP, mission adaptability, and asset survivability.

These systems demand radiation-hardened memory to manage complex control algorithms, store multiple operational profiles, and support real-time parameter updates capabilities. Avalanche's Space Grade product families provide this solution, meeting all essential criteria for space exploration and eliminating the need for bulky redundant memory arrays, complex error-correction overhead, and power-hungry backup mechanisms. The resulting impact to Orbion's platforms is a dramatically simplified architecture with reduced overall size, weight and power (SWaP), and enhanced survivability in environments where reliable adaptability is the only defense against failure.

While many technologies claim to be space-worthy, true Space Grade requires that 5 objective criteria be met simultaneously. Space Grade technology must:

Survive radiation without disruption

Retain data for the life of a mission

Endure unlimited writes

Commit data instantly

Proven real space heritage

In space systems, a technology that survives radiation but loses data, wears out over time, delays data commitment, or lacks flight heritage is not truly space grade. Partial compliance leads to failure. Avalanche Space Grade product families uniquely deliver on all 5 criteria, through radiation immunity, permanent data retention, unlimited endurance, deterministic nanosecond writes, and proven flight qualification, without tradeoffs or compromise.

Today's announcement with Orbion focuses on these three criteria: Survive, Retain and Endure. Orbion selected Avalanche's Space Grade memory for its ability to maximize system reliability, SWaP, and value, enabling additional satellite resilience and agility.

"Orbion is committed to providing reliable, high-performance adaptive propulsion that meets the demands of the harshest space missions, from space operations to national security applications," said Sam Baxendale, Chief Engineer of Avionics at Orbion. "Avalanche's Space Grade memory provides its own agile platform with multi-mission scalability, reliability, and radiation resilience required for adaptive system control, helping us to enable the industry with Dynamic Space Operations."

"In the increasingly congested and contested domain of Space, survivability to radiation effects, pulsed energy, and collisions is necessary. Avalanche Space Grade memory is essential for next-generation propulsion systems where every bit of reliability, adaptability, and optimization counts," said Paul Chopelas, General Manager, Aerospace and Defense at Avalanche Technology. "We are delighted that Orbion is leveraging the enabling SWaP, reliability, and adaptability of Avalanche's Space Grade memory solutions to offer efficient, enduring, autonomous maneuverability to the industry."

About Avalanche Technology

Avalanche Technology is the leader in true Space Grade non-volatile memory, delivering MRAM solutions designed to meet the five essential criteria required for space missions: Survive. Retain. Endure. Commit. Proven.

With an intellectual property portfolio of over 300 patents and applications, Avalanche offers Space Grade MRAM that is radiation immune, retains data permanently, supports unlimited endurance, commits data instantly, and is backed by proven space and aerospace heritage, including PEMS and QML qualification. Avalanche products are trusted by leading space, defense, and aerospace organizations where failure is not an option. Learn why at www.avalanche-technology.com. More Avalanche perspectives include:

About Orbion Space Technology

Orbion Space Technology is the leader in high performance electric propulsion for small satellites, delivering systems that power the growing space economy.

Orbion is the true integrated propulsion solution.This includes thrust, power, processing units, propellant management and harnessing, making reliable electric propulsion accessible for commercial, defense, and LEO missions.

Orbion designs and manufactures systems grounded in deep technical expertise and proven on-orbit performance, enabling spacecraft to maneuver, adapt, and operate with confidence in increasingly complex orbital environments. Learn how at https://orbionspace.com/

Media Contact

Maureen Bradford, Avalanche Technology, 1 (833) 689-3133, [email protected], https://www.avalanche-technology.com/

SOURCE Avalanche Technology