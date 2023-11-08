Avalanche Technology Selected to Support Mercury's First Space-Qualified Processing Board Using AMD's Xilinx Versal AI Core

Mercury is leveraging Avalanche's PSRAM(TM) products to build the next family of SWaP optimized, in-orbit software-defined processing platforms

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avalanche Technology, the leader in next generation MRAM technology, announced today that its Persistent-SRAM (P-SRAM) products were chosen by Mercury Systems for the new SCFE6933, a next-generation processor board that will enable faster processing of data in orbit. The high-density 8Gb DQSPI Space Grade Persistent SRAM with further scalability is the ideal companion to the AMD (Xilinx) Versal Adaptive SoC platform that is featured on this platform.

Mercury chose Avalanche's STT MRAM-based Space Grade P-SRAM products for their processing architecture because of their ability to offer optimal SWaP, scalability, robustness and mission adaptability, critical to growing satellite network providers looking for common hardware platforms. Mercury, with their vast industry experience as a trusted provider of solutions to the global aerospace and defense industries, needed a memory product capable of performing not just for today's missions but scalable for future designs. In the end, the radiation resilience, high reliability, high density, and nearly unlimited write cycle endurance of the Avalanche Space Grade family made it the ideal solution for Mercury's SCFE6933.

"With more than 40 years of accumulated expertise in aerospace and defense, high-performance computing and storage, Mercury has designed the SCFE6933 to enable the next generation of space missions to turn data into real-time decisions," said Brian Kimball, Systems Architect and product development lead at Mercury. "Avalanche's disruptive MRAM solutions, coupled with AMD's advanced processing hardware, allow us to support the next generation of multi-mission platforms capable of high-performance computing in space, allowing data to be processed in orbit faster and more efficiently."

"Avalanche's Space Grade P-SRAM family is the only choice when multi-image capabilities are a must in modern space architectures, enabling the adaptability of missions on the fly," said Paul Chopelas, General Manager, Space Products division at Avalanche Technology. "We are delighted to be enabling the space ecosystem with the next level of configurable computing power in space with an industry leader like Mercury. Our swap-optimized memory solutions combined with Mercury's expertise in fielding space systems and components with a track record of more than 65 satellite and launch vehicle programs with no failures in space assures our customers of a bright future of high-performance computing in space".

Avalanche Space Grade MRAMs

The Gen 3 Space Grade families are offered as a standard product in Parallel with asynchronous SRAM-compatible timing and Dual QuadSPI high speed serial interface in various density options from 1Gb to 8Gb. Data is always non-volatile and Space grade devices have industry leading write cycle endurance at 10^16. The devices are offered in small footprint packaging and extended operating temperature range (-40C to 125C) with a JEDEC qualification flow, where every device goes through a 48-hour burn in before being shipped to customers. There are additional qualification screening options available through partners. More information about Avalanche P-SRAM products is available at https://www.avalanche-technology.com/products/discrete-mram/space/.

About Avalanche Technology

Avalanche Technology Inc. is the leader in next generation Perpendicular STT-MRAM technology, accepted as the front-runner to replace traditional Flash and SRAM for unified memory architectures in future SOC systems, delivering high performance and low power at 55, 40, 28 and 22nm with scalability beyond 14nm. With a proven STT-MRAM portfolio at multiple geometry nodes combined with an intellectual property portfolio of over 300 patents and applications, Avalanche Technology is delivering on the promise of enabling the next generation of scalable unified memory architecture for industrial, IoT, aerospace and storage applications, making it the true "Next Generation MRAM Company." For more information, visit us online at https://www.avalanche-technology.com.

About Mercury

Mercury Systems – Innovation that matters®

Mercury Systems is a technology company that pushes processing power to the tactical edge, making the latest commercial technologies profoundly more accessible for today's most challenging aerospace and defense missions. From silicon to system scale, Mercury enables customers to accelerate innovation and turn data into decision superiority. Mercury is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, and has 24 locations worldwide. For more information, visit mrcy.com (Nasdaq: MRCY) or contact Mercury at [email protected].

