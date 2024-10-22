Avalanche Technology Ships Its First High-Density PEMS-Qualified MRAM Enabling In-Orbit Reprogrammability

Enabling scalable software-defined hardware platforms to meet evolving mission requirements in Space

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avalanche Technology, the leader in next generation MRAM technology, announced today its first shipments of high-density PEMS-qualified products to the Aerospace & Defense community. Leveraging Avalanche's disruptive Gen 3 Space Grade Dual QSPI product family, known for its enabling capabilities, these newly available pin compatible extended qualification and screening solutions for NASA PEMS INST-0001 provide additional scalability to meet evolving mission requirements on several levels.

In production today, these Gen 3 Space Grade MRAM product families have addressed long standing industry bottlenecks in high-reliability, radiation-resilient, high-density non-volatile memory. The products provide SWaP-optimized architectural simplicity and enable step functions in system and satellite network level innovation. with innovative rugged embedded system- and board-based solutions.

The products include pin compatible options from 1Gb to 8Gb. With scalable solutions for enhanced qualification and screening, including NASA PEMS versions through Avalanche and partners such as FrontGrade and Micross, the community has valuable optionality for software defined hardware platforms to seamlessly support a range of customer mission requirements. AiTech Systems is one such customer, leveraging their 40 years of experience and expertise to provide a range of space-qualified board-level components to enable system-ready orbital electronics which reduce time to market, design costs and mitigate both near and long term risk. AiTech is using Gen 3 High-Density Parallel and Dual QSPI devices on an image processing Compact PCI platform, supporting reliable configuration and datalogging, with support for alternate mission use cases and flexible operation while in space.

"In the 'Final Frontier' of Space, few things are certain apart from rapid change, an unforgiving environment, and ongoing pressure to do more with less SWaP", said Ralph Grundler, Director of Space Business Development and R&D at Aitech. "By leveraging optimized hardware and software architectures made possible in part by Avalanche MRAM, our customers can benefit from space-ready, AI-enabled systems that can scale with evolving mission objectives over time, reduce risk, drive ROI, and allow them to focus on innovation at the application level."

"Avalanche is committed to enabling the Aerospace & Defense community with an array of solutions to meet the stringent cross section of needs: high reliability, scalability and upgradability", said Paul Chopelas, General Manager of Aerospace & Defense products at Avalanche Technology. "A lineup of compact software defined hardware solutions to meet varying orbital and mission needs, while also offering in-orbit upgradability is what the industry requires for fiscal viability, survivability, and innovation."

About Avalanche Technology

Avalanche Technology is the space technology leader enabling the Orbital Internet. With a proven STT-MRAM portfolio at multiple geometry nodes combined with an intellectual property portfolio of over 300 patents and applications, Avalanche is the only provider of scalable unified memory architecture for industrial, IoT, aerospace and storage applications that are Space-tested and proven. Avalanche's Perpendicular STT-MRAM technology is the frontrunner to replace traditional Flash and SRAM for unified memory architectures in future SOC systems, delivering high performance and low power with a path to continued scalability. Learn more at avalanche-technology.com. More perspectives from Avalanche include:

Media Contact

Maureen Bradford, Avalanche Technology, 1 833-689-3133, [email protected], https://www.avalanche-technology.com/

SOURCE Avalanche Technology