Avalanche Technology To Be Deployed in Next-Gen Unmanned Rovers and Deep Space Exploration Platforms

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avalanche Technology, the leader in next-generation MRAM technology, today announced its Space Grade solutions will be deployed in unmanned rovers and deep space autonomous exploration platforms engineered by Aitech. Designed for harsh environments where system failure is not an option, these innovative platforms deliver unparalleled radiation immunity, survivability, adaptability and the highest-reliability performance, leveraging Avalanche's enabling Space Grade MRAM.

Unmanned assets in the outermost reaches, planetary rovers, and deep space probes are especially vulnerable to system failure, jeopardizing critical missions. Susceptible to radiation effects, traditional memory requires extensive system-level redundancy and mitigation to handle errors and data loss, adding unnecessary design complexity, bulk, and mission risk.

Avalanche's Space Grade MRAM provides a solution that meets all essential criteria for space exploration, eliminating the need for bulky redundant memory arrays, complex error-correction overhead, and power-hungry backup mechanisms. The resulting impact to these platforms is a dramatically simplified architecture with reduced overall size, weight and power (SWaP), and enhanced reliability in environments where reliable adaptability is the only defense against failure.

While many technologies claim to be space-worthy, true Space Grade requires that five objective criteria be met simultaneously. Space Grade technology must:

survive radiation without disruption

retain data for the life of a mission

endure unlimited writes

commit data instantly

prove real space heritage

In space systems, a technology that survives radiation but loses data, wears out over time, delays data commitment, or lacks flight heritage is not truly Space Grade. Partial compliance leads to failure. Avalanche Space Grade MRAM uniquely delivers on all five criteria through radiation immunity, permanent data retention, unlimited endurance, deterministic nanosecond writes, and proven flight qualification, without tradeoffs or compromise.

Today's announcement focuses on these two criteria: Survive and Retain. Avalanche's high-density Space Grade MRAM delivers belt and suspenders radiation immunity and permanent data retention across the mission lifetime in the harshest of environments.

Avalanche's high-density MRAM allows multiple mission profiles to be pre-loaded onto rovers and deep space probes, enabling them to adapt to evolving scientific, navigational, or operational objectives in real time without intervention from mission control. This level of in-situ adaptability is essential given the likelihood of intermittent communication windows and prolonged blackouts.

Additionally, through the use of a uniquely enabled unified memory architecture, Avalanche's MRAM provides an idealized platform for real-time local decision-making required for Space Domain Awareness (SDA) and Dynamic Space Operations (DSO). The resulting autonomous capability allows deep space probes to avoid collisions and planetary rovers to navigate unpredictable and hazardous terrain.

"Avalanche Space Grade MRAM is a must-have for unmanned deep space and rover missions where every gram of weight, watt of power, and potential failure mechanism matters," said Paul Chopelas, General Manager, Aerospace and Defense, at Avalanche Technology. "By delivering high-density Space Grade MRAM, our partners like Aitech create lighter, more efficient, and adaptive AI platforms, unlocking the next era of exploration where software-defined adaptability meets unbreakable reliability in conditions where reliable autonomy is the only defense and failure is simply not an option."

"Ruggedized, adaptive platforms capable of operating autonomously in the harsh conditions of space require the highest level of reliability, resilience, adaptability and optimized SWaP," said Jeremy Dingman, Global Marketing Director, Aitech. "Every component in space systems must be designed to deliver these critical facets without compromise."

About Avalanche Technology

Avalanche Technology is the leader in true Space Grade non-volatile memory, delivering MRAM solutions designed to meet the five essential criteria required for space missions: Survive. Retain. Endure. Commit. Proven.

With an intellectual property portfolio of over 300 patents and applications, Avalanche offers Space Grade MRAM that is radiation immune, retains data permanently, supports unlimited endurance, commits data instantly, and is backed by proven space and aerospace heritage, including PEMS and QML qualification. Avalanche products are trusted by leading space, defense, and aerospace organizations where failure is not an option. Learn why at www.avalanche-technology.com. More Avalanche perspectives include:

