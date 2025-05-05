Avalon Introduces a Game-Changing Approach to Commercial Property Insurance

Avalon Risk Management introduces a new model built for commercial property owners. With data-driven insights and tailored coverage, it helps reduce premiums and protect NOI.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avalon Risk Management is redefining commercial property insurance by moving away from outdated, one-size-fits-all coverage. Built for today's real estate owners, the Avalon approach combines risk analysis with targeted solutions that reflect each property's real exposures.

Coverage is based on a full review of construction costs, probable maximum-loss studies, historical claims, loss statistics, predictive models, reconstruction estimates, and marketplace comparables. These insights help property owners avoid unnecessary coverage, reduce premiums, and protect their net operating income.

Avalon's team comprises the nation's top commercial property insurance brokers, collaborating with industry experts to back each claim with knowledge and data. This ensures every client receives smart, reliable support from risk analysis to claims resolution.

Avalon partners with A-rated carriers and McLarens' international claims adjusters to deliver dependable protection. Clients also gain access to services like construction consulting, waste management, tenant legal liability, emergency remediation, and optional solar energy programs.

This model is built for commercial, industrial, and multifamily property owners who need risk management that actually works in practice.

About Avalon Risk Management

Avalon Risk Management is transforming commercial property insurance with a model built on data, transparency, and precision. As a leading commercial property insurance solution provider, Avalon partners with industry experts to deliver tailored strategies that reduce risk and strengthen financial performance.

Daniel Garzella, Avalon Risk Management, 1 480-447-1773, [email protected], https://avalonriskmanagement.com

