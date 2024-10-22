Avalon Medical Center Celebrates One Year of Exceptional Healthcare in New Windsor, NY

"Our commitment to delivering high-quality, compassionate care has driven our success over the past year, and we're excited to continue serving our community." - Dr.Feliciano Post this

"Reaching our one-year anniversary is a significant milestone," said Dr.Feliciano, lead physician and director of orthopedics at the New Windsor location. "Our commitment to delivering high-quality, compassionate care has driven our success over the past year, and we're excited to continue serving our community."

Avalon Medical Center looks forward to many more years of service and growth, continuing to enhance its offerings and invest in the latest medical technologies to better serve its patients.

About Avalon Medical Center

Avalon Medical Center is a full-service healthcare provider located in New Windsor, NY. The clinic specializes in a wide range of medical services, including primary care, sports injury treatment, vein clinic and spine and orthopedic surgery. Avalon Medical Center is dedicated to improving patient health through personalized care and advanced medical treatments.

Dr. Edward Feliciano, Avalon Medical Center, (845) 407-0770, [email protected], https://www.avalonmedicalcare.com/

