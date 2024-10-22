Avalon Medical Center Celebrates One Year of Exceptional Healthcare in New Windsor, NY

Avalon Medical Center marks its first anniversary, reflecting on a year of providing comprehensive medical services to the New Windsor community.
NEW WINDSOR, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avalon Medical Center is proud to announce the celebration of its one-year anniversary in New Windsor, NY. Over the past year, Avalon Medical Center has been dedicated to providing top-tier healthcare services to the local community, focusing on personalized patient care and advanced medical treatments.
Founded with the mission to improve the health and well-being of the residents of New Windsor, Avalon Medical Center has quickly become a trusted healthcare provider. The clinic offers a wide range of medical services, including primary care, sports injury treatment, vein clinic, physical therapy and orthopedic surgery, ensuring that patients receive comprehensive care under one roof.
"Reaching our one-year anniversary is a significant milestone," said Dr.Feliciano, lead physician and director of orthopedics at the New Windsor location. "Our commitment to delivering high-quality, compassionate care has driven our success over the past year, and we're excited to continue serving our community."
Avalon Medical Center looks forward to many more years of service and growth, continuing to enhance its offerings and invest in the latest medical technologies to better serve its patients.
Avalon Medical Center is a full-service healthcare provider located in New Windsor, NY. The clinic specializes in a wide range of medical services, including primary care, sports injury treatment, vein clinic and spine and orthopedic surgery. Avalon Medical Center is dedicated to improving patient health through personalized care and advanced medical treatments.
