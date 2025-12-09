Avalon Risk Management Launches Hurricane Insurance to Protect High-Risk Property Owners

"Avalon's expanded hurricane program arrives at a critical moment for property owners seeking stable, transparent, and competitively priced protection." Post this

"For years, Avalon has earned the trust of property owners and insurance carriers alike by delivering stable pricing, smart underwriting, and a data-driven approach that consistently outperforms traditional industry results," said Dan Garzella, CEO of Avalon Risk Management. "Expanding into Tier 1 wind zones is a milestone we're incredibly proud of as it allows us to bring that same level of discipline, protection, and partnership to owners who have historically faced some of the toughest insurance conditions in the country."

Avalon leads with a data-driven, technology-powered approach to commercial property risk management. Its selective insuring methodology minimizes overall portfolio risk using proprietary technology informed by partnerships with leading property-claims data providers. This results in a best-in-class risk management practice with outcomes that far exceed traditional industry performance.

"Avalon has transformed how we think about insurance as an operator, strengthening the way we protect our portfolio," said Kelly Pagett, CEO of First Pointe Insurance Solutions. "Their underwriting is smarter, their support is stronger, and the financial results speak for themselves. With this expansion into Tier 1 coastal markets, even more owners will benefit from the rigor and reliability that have made Avalon such a valuable partner to us."

Avalon's success stems from its disciplined portfolio selection, tailored coverage solutions, sophisticated claims management, and policy flexibility. By focusing on high-quality ownership groups and properties – and reinforcing those strengths with proprietary risk analytics – Avalon consistently delivers outcomes that reduce expenses, lower premiums, and ultimately boost net operating income (NOI).

For property owners interested in booking a consultation with Avalon's risk management experts, visit: www.avalonriskmanagement.com.

Avalon Risk Management is a data-driven commercial property insurance provider delivering smarter underwriting, superior claims outcomes, and stable, competitive coverage for multifamily and commercial real estate owners.

Avalon's tailored solutions – from catastrophic and hurricane coverage to flexible commercial property programs – are designed to reduce expenses, lower premiums, and strengthen net operating income (NOI) for property owners. With a model built on transparency, precision, and disciplined risk management, Avalon is redefining how modern insurance partners with operators to protect their assets and improve financial performance.

