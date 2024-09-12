AVANCE Sports Partners with OWQLO PRO to Build Digital Ecosystem

"Our collaboration with OWQLO PRO is a step forward in creating a connected community for Latinos in sports," said Gary Acosta, Founder of AVANCE Sports. "We look forward to leveraging the platform to unlock possibilities and support AVANCE's mission and members." Post this

Digital Identity and Membership: Members can establish and manage their digital identities and access resources, networking tools, and content. Members will also benefit from exclusive offers and loyalty rewards.

Community Management and Engagement: The platform will implement tools for members to communicate through chat features and networking opportunities.

Business and Personal Development: Members will have access to professional and personal development resources, such as online courses and mentorship programs within AVANCE's membership network.

"Our collaboration with OWQLO PRO is a step forward in creating a connected community for Latinos in sports," said Gary Acosta, Founder of AVANCE Sports. "We look forward to leveraging the platform to unlock possibilities and support AVANCE's mission and members."

"Avance Sports is the perfect partner for OWQLO PRO. Providing the Latino Community across sports, social, and economic sectors with all our digital tools to drive the engagement and the direct access to resources for growth and success of their community".

For more information about the AVANCE Sports and OWPRO partnership, please contact [email protected].

About AVANCE:

AVANCE is a 501(c)(6) non-profit business organization committed to advancing the success and economic influence of Latinos in the sports industry. As a member-based entity, AVANCE focuses on enhancing visibility, creating opportunities, and driving progress for Latino athletes and professionals through impactful events like the AVANCE at L'ATTITUDE.

About OWQLO PRO:

OWQLO PRO is a leading innovator in digital platforms, specializing in creating advanced solutions for community engagement and operational efficiency. Committed to driving inclusivity and sustainability, OWQLO PRO delivers tailored digital tools that empower organizations and individuals to achieve their goals.

Media Contact

Angela Gonzalez, AVANCE, (858) 622-9046, [email protected], https://www.avancesports.org/about

SOURCE AVANCE