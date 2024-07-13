AVANCE, The ASSOCIATION FOR THE ADVANCEMENT OF LATINOS IN SPORTS ANNOUNCES ITS FORMATION

"Sports is a massive business sector and a large influence on American culture," Said AVANCE Founder Gary Acosta, "With Hispanics driving audience and revenue growth, the sports industry benefits when Hispanics are fully participating at all levels" Post this

The AVANCE kickoff event during the NBA Summer League will unveil the study, "The Economic Impact of Latino NBA Fans," commissioned through Morning Consult Business Intelligence. Fat Joe, Grammy-nominated artist, author, and producer, will headline the luncheon. Key data findings from the report include:

Demographics: 68% of Hispanic NBA fans are Gen-Zers or Millennials, compared to 46% Gen-Zers or Millennials for non-Hispanic fans.

Game Attendance: Hispanic fans are 38% more likely to attend an NBA game in person

Technology Use: 62% of Hispanic NBA fans watch games on a smartphone, as compared to 49% of non-Hispanic fans

Streaming Services: Hispanic NBA fans are 20% more likely to use streaming services to watch games on television

AVANCE is spearheaded by Gary Acosta, recognized by Latino Leaders Magazine as one of the most influential Latinos in the United States. His background in building business networks includes Co-Founder & CEO of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP ®), the largest Hispanic business organization in the nation, creator of the Hispanic Wealth Project, and co-founder of L'ATTITUDE, a significant event he produces with international business executive Sol Trujillo, former United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz, and music superstar Emilio Estefan. Acosta is also a general partner of L'ATTITUDE Ventures, the nation's largest venture capital fund exclusively focused on Latino-led start-ups.

Acosta's connections to the sports industry run deep, having played for legendary NBA coach Gregg Popovich at Pomona College; and serving as an advisor on Latino impact to various sports executives, teams, and leagues.

"Sports is a massive business sector and a large influence on American culture," Said AVANCE Founder Gary Acosta, "With Hispanics driving audience and revenue growth, the sports industry benefits when Hispanics are fully participating at all levels"

AVANCE is guided by a distinguished board of advisors, which will serve as the organization's primary brain trust. Members of the AVANCE Advisory Board include:

Nely Galan, Former President of Entertainment of Telemundo, Launched ESPN channels in Latin America as well as HBO, FOX, Sony, MGM, NY Times Best Selling Author

as well as HBO, FOX, Sony, MGM, NY Times Best Selling Author Lisa Guerrero, Journalist and former ABC, CBS, FOX, and sports anchor and reporter

Omar Minaya, Senior Advisor Baseball Operations New York Yankees, first Latino GM in MLB

Josue Napa, VP and Head of Finance and Accounting, Brooklyn Nets

Gersson Rosas, Senior Vice President New York Knicks and first Latino GM and President of Basketball Operations for an NBA Franchise

Earl Watson, Former NBA Player and Coach

"Having known Gary Acosta for almost a decade and seen what he has accomplished in the business world, I am looking forward to working with him and the other board members on AVANCE and having an impact on the business of sports," said former NBA player and coach, Earl Watson.

The AVANCE study unveiled during the NBA Summer League will be shared online at http://www.AvanceSports.org on July 14. Future events and studies will be announced on the

Avance website.

About AVANCE

The Association for the Advancement of Latinos in Sports (AVANCE) is a 501c6 business organization that promotes the success and economic power of Latinos in the sports industry.

For more information contact: [email protected]

Media Contact

Angela Gonzalez, AVANCE, 619-719-4801, [email protected], https://www.avancesports.org/about-us

SOURCE AVANCE