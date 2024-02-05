Avani Healthcare Staffing Awarded Health Care Staffing Services Certification From The Joint Commission

"Our travel healthcare division is growing rapidly, and we're proud to adhere to this acknowledged standard of quality, safety, and trust." Post this

"Health Care Staffing Services Certification recognizes health care staffing firms committed to striving for excellence and fostering continuous improvement in patient safety and quality of care," said Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer, The Joint Commission. "We commend Avani Healthcare Staffing for using The Joint Commission certification process to reduce variation in clinical processes and to strengthen its clinical program to drive safer, higher quality and more compassionate care for individuals served."

During the review process, The Joint Commission auditor particularly highlighted as exemplary Avani Healthcare Staffing's credentialing strategy and overall organizational effectiveness.

"The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval is a badge of honor," said Venkat Mantha, president of Avani Healthcare Staffing. "Our travel healthcare division is growing rapidly, and we're proud to adhere to this acknowledged standard of quality, safety, and trust."

"When hard work and dedication pay off, it's hard not to smile. Our team is thrilled to have received the Gold Seal from The Joint Commission," said Scot Goldfarb, vice president of Avani Healthcare Staffing. "This honor reflects our commitment to excellence. I am proud to be part of a team that strives for nothing less than the best for our healthcare professionals and our clients."

About Avani Healthcare Staffing

Avani Healthcare Staffing (AvaniHealthStaff.com), a part of the Indotronix Avani Group, specializes in providing travel healthcare services. We connect a wide range of healthcare professionals, including RNs, LPNs, CNAs, allied health specialists, and therapy professionals with optimal job opportunities across the United States. Our mission is to ensure the right people are in the right places at the right time, fostering a culture of excellence in healthcare staffing.

