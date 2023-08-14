Avant Garde and Renco shape the future of the construction industry nationwide

"We feel this will prove to be the future disruption of construction as Tesla was to the automotive industry," says Eddy Chabli, of Avant Garde Partners. Tweet this

"The building industry has remained a constant over the past 100 years. Innovation was lacking and structures have been codified, designed and constructed using only wood, concrete or steel....it was time for Real Innovation," says Tom Murphy Jr, principal of Coastal Construction.

The heart of this revolutionary breakthrough is RENCO's composite building system. This alternative to wood, concrete, and steel isn't just an innovation; it's a major change in the industry. Its interlocking design, drawn from untapped technological advances of recycled glass and plastics, offers unparalleled strength, sustainability, fire resistance, and most importantly, cost and time efficiency. It's approved in all 50 states after almost a decade of research and testing.

Avant Garde identified Renco as exactly that. We believe this system's simplicity, origin of recyclable materials and ease of use makes it the revolutionary product we've been seeking . We're also happy to welcome our contributing partners, Align Ventures, and Dezer Development. "We feel this will prove to be the future disruption of construction as Tesla was to the automotive industry," says Eddy Chabli, of Avant Garde Partners.

*About AvantGarde Partners*

Avant Garde is a strategic team of well-diversified analysts, architects, economists, builders, and lawyers that do analyze patents, products, and systems to target companies with the needed disruptive technology that contributes to a more eco friendly environment and more ESG presence.

A forward-looking movement animated by innovative designers, scientists and professionals who dare to go against the mainstream, proposing and analyzing ideas that stand out from the conventional.

*Disruption Defined*

The new technology tends to get ignored in favor of what's currently popular with the best customers. But then another company steps in to bring the innovation to a new market. Once the disruptive technology becomes established there, smaller-scale innovation rapidly raises the technology's performance on attributes that mainstream customers value.

Our focus is on disruptive industrial technologies.

We're proud and excited to share this journey with our contributing partners: Dezer Development, Align Ventures, among other institutional investors. Together, we're not laying bricks and mortar; we're laying the foundation for a brighter, more sustainable future.

**Contact:**

*www.avantgardeacquisitions.com

*RENCO

Lori Weingarten

[email protected]

Media Contact

Daniel, Avant Garde Partners, 1 305 532 5400, [email protected], www.avantgardeacquisitions.com

SOURCE Avant Garde Partners