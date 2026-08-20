Avant Interventional Psychiatry Supports Atlanta Families at Back-to-School Health and Wellness Event

Avant Interventional Psychiatry joined Atlanta community partners to support children and families preparing for the new school year while promoting awareness of mental and emotional wellness.
ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avant Interventional Psychiatry recently joined community partners at the Annual Back-to-School Health and Wellness Event held August 8, 2026 at Oak Hill in Atlanta, supporting local children and families as they prepared for the new school year.
Members of the Avant team participated in the community event, connected with families and distributed school supplies to children preparing to return to the classroom.
The event brought community organizations and health and wellness resources together in one location, providing families with an opportunity to connect with organizations serving the Atlanta community.
For Avant, participating also provided an opportunity to support a broader conversation about the importance of mental and emotional wellness for children and families.
The transition back to school can bring excitement, but it can also mean changes in routines, academic expectations, social environments and responsibilities for children and their parents.
Avant Interventional Psychiatry, led by Medical Director Dr. Okah "Justin" Anyokwu, provides mental health services for children, adolescents and adults throughout Georgia.
Through its community involvement, the practice aims to increase awareness of mental health resources and help make conversations surrounding emotional wellness a more familiar part of overall health and well-being.
Avant's participation in the Back-to-School Health and Wellness Event is part of its continued community outreach throughout Georgia.
In addition to its community initiatives, Avant provides psychiatric evaluations, medication management, therapy, child and adolescent psychiatric services, adult psychiatry, telepsychiatry and specialized interventional psychiatric treatment for appropriate patients.
The organization plans to continue identifying opportunities to participate in community events and develop relationships with organizations that serve Georgia children, adults and families.
ABOUT AVANT INTERVENTIONAL PSYCHIATRY
Avant Interventional Psychiatry is a Georgia-based mental health practice led by Medical Director Dr. Okah "Justin" Anyokwu. Avant provides comprehensive mental health services for children, adolescents and adults through multiple Georgia locations and telepsychiatry.
Media Contact
Dr. Okah "Justin" Anyokwu, Avant Interventional Psychiatry, 1 770-694-6394, [email protected], www.avantpsychiatry.com
SOURCE Avant Interventional Psychiatry
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