Avant Interventional Psychiatry Supports Atlanta Families at Back-to-School Health and Wellness Event

Supporting mental and emotional wellness is an important part of helping Georgia children and families thrive. Post this

The event brought community organizations and health and wellness resources together in one location, providing families with an opportunity to connect with organizations serving the Atlanta community.

For Avant, participating also provided an opportunity to support a broader conversation about the importance of mental and emotional wellness for children and families.

The transition back to school can bring excitement, but it can also mean changes in routines, academic expectations, social environments and responsibilities for children and their parents.

Avant Interventional Psychiatry, led by Medical Director Dr. Okah "Justin" Anyokwu, provides mental health services for children, adolescents and adults throughout Georgia.

Through its community involvement, the practice aims to increase awareness of mental health resources and help make conversations surrounding emotional wellness a more familiar part of overall health and well-being.

Avant's participation in the Back-to-School Health and Wellness Event is part of its continued community outreach throughout Georgia.

In addition to its community initiatives, Avant provides psychiatric evaluations, medication management, therapy, child and adolescent psychiatric services, adult psychiatry, telepsychiatry and specialized interventional psychiatric treatment for appropriate patients.

The organization plans to continue identifying opportunities to participate in community events and develop relationships with organizations that serve Georgia children, adults and families.

ABOUT AVANT INTERVENTIONAL PSYCHIATRY

Avant Interventional Psychiatry is a Georgia-based mental health practice led by Medical Director Dr. Okah "Justin" Anyokwu. Avant provides comprehensive mental health services for children, adolescents and adults through multiple Georgia locations and telepsychiatry.

Media Contact

Dr. Okah "Justin" Anyokwu, Avant Interventional Psychiatry, 1 770-694-6394, [email protected], www.avantpsychiatry.com

SOURCE Avant Interventional Psychiatry