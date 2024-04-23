AvantStay Announces Opening of Two Redesigned Properties in Nashville

Properties owned by Nashville's M Cubed Development now managed by AvantStay

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AvantStay, a hospitality brand offering more than 1,800 premium vacation rental properties across 140 destinations, is excited to announce the launch of two newly-renovated properties in Nashville: The Outrider in East Nashville and The Conway in Germantown. Selected by property owner M Cubed Development, AvantStay now manages and oversees the operations historically managed by Sonder, bringing a fresh direction with elevated interiors, themed branding and innovative management strategies.

Located in two of Nashville's most sought-after neighborhoods, Germantown and Five Points in East Nashville, both complexes are ideal for family or friend trips to Nashville, outfitted with spacious living areas, in-unit kitchens and dining stocked with necessary amenities and balconies or rooftops. To cater to groups traveling together, units are equipped with a variety of entertainment options and games.

"Since day one, AvantStay has been on a mission to redefine group travel, crafting lasting memories for every guest and there is no better place to do that than in Music City," said Sean Breuner, Founder and CEO of AvantStay. "With The Outrider and The Conway, we're expanding our Nashville footprint, continuing to host a myriad of occasions - from family escapades to exciting group celebrations and productive corporate retreats - ensuring our commitment to unforgettable experiences."

The Conway holds 35 units ranging from studios to 4-bedrooms, while The Outrider offers 20 units between 2-4 bedrooms. Both are available to book by unit with an option for a multiple or full buyout for large parties. Each unit has been thoughtfully redesigned and curated to match Nashville's history and aesthetic of western and urban cowboy, while paying homage to city staples.

AvantStay provides an upscale experience with services that elevate any stay with access to a 24/7 support team and a tech-enabled concierge to book services, such as fridge stocking, mid-stay cleanings and private chefs.

Mark McGinley, chief executive officer and co-founder of M Cubed Developments expressed his excitement for the new management group saying, "We fully expect AvantStay will flourish in managing these properties. Nashville is a premiere destination with incredible local businesses, a great food and drink scene and abundant offerings of live music. We are excited to welcome the many visitors to experience all the city has to offer with the help and support of AvantStay."

For more information on AvantStay, please visit: avantstay.com. To book one of the new units in Nashville, go to avantstay.com/destinations/nashville.

About AvantStay

AvantStay is the best way to travel for groups, offering a diverse portfolio of more than 1,800 premier vacation rental properties across 140 destinations, including 116 units in the Nashville area. As the next generation hospitality platform redefining the way in which people travel and invest, AvantStay delivers a highly curated experience customized to guests' needs, using a proprietary tech platform to power bookings, seamlessly operationalize in-field and remote management, and activate authentic and elevated consumer touch points. In 2019, AvantStay became one of the initial twelve partners of Homes & Villas by Marriott International, and currently offers distribution on more than 65 online travel agencies. AvantStay was founded by experienced real estate and technology entrepreneurs Sean Breuner and Reuben Doetsch.

Media Contact

Abby Patterson, Parthenon PR, 615.715.4953, [email protected], https://www.parthenonpr.com/

SOURCE AvantStay