AvantStay Announces Opening of Two Vacation Properties in Nashville

Short-term rental management company expands Nashville footprint in Germantown and East Nashville.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AvantStay, a leading hospitality brand known for its premium vacation rental properties across more than 100 cities, announces the launch of two new properties in Nashville: The Magnolia in Germantown and The Carter in East Nashville. With these additions, AvantStay now manages and operates five hotel-style properties and 258 total units in Nashville. The Magnolia and The Carter are owned by local real estate firm M Cubed Developments.

"As a premier travel destination, Nashville's appeal for group trips, celebrations and events perfectly aligns with AvantStay's mission to make group travel elevated and effortless," says Reuben Doetsch, co-founder of AvantStay. "Our continued expansion in neighborhoods like Germantown and East Nashville is a credit to the vibrant local community and we're proud to offer exclusive amenities and beautifully designed spaces that ensure every guest enjoys a seamless, integrated experience from start to finish."

Mark McGinley, chief executive officer and co-founder of M Cubed Developments adds, "We have worked with AvantStay on other local properties and I respect their commitment to Music City. They've taken the extra step to ensure our properties are held to the highest standard and guests receive an unparalleled experience, all while being conveniently located near Nashville's top attractions."

The Magnolia features 13 four-bedroom units, while The Carter offers 24 units, 12 one-bedroom and 12 four-bedroom. Guests can book individual units or opt for a full buyout for larger parties, making both locations ideal for solo, family or group trips to Nashville.

Each property boasts spacious living areas with elevated interiors led by Nashville-based designer Jessica Stambaugh of JS Interiors, fully-equipped kitchens, dining areas and amenities like in-suite laundry, fridge-stocking services, mid-stay cleanings and more. Designed for vacations of all types, units are equipped with a variety of entertainment options, games and balconies, rooftops or shared courtyards.

In addition to luxe accommodations, AvantStay provides guests an upscale experience with access to a 24/7 support team and exclusive add-on amenities such as private transportation, Drip IV services, VIP experiences and private chefs.

For more information on AvantStay, please visit: avantstay.com. To book one of the new units in Nashville, go to https://avantstay.com/hotels/nashville.

About AvantStay

AvantStay is the best way to travel for groups, offering a diverse portfolio of more than 2,300 premier vacation rental properties across more than 140 cities, including 259 units in the Nashville area. As the next-generation hospitality platform redefining the way in which people travel and invest, AvantStay delivers a highly curated experience customized to guests' needs, using a proprietary tech platform to power bookings, seamlessly operationalize in-field and remote management, and activate authentic and elevated consumer touch points. In 2019, AvantStay became one of the initial twelve partners of Homes & Villas by Marriott International and currently offers distribution on more than 65 online travel agencies. AvantStay was founded by experienced real estate and technology entrepreneurs Sean Breuner and Reuben Doetsch.

