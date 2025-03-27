AvantStay Partners with Bravo Luxury Retreats to Elevate Ultra-Luxury Villas in the Coachella Valley

Luxury management company expands portfolio to strengthen footprint in Indio

INDIO, Calif., March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AvantStay, a leading luxury vacation management firm has announced its partnership with Bravo Luxury Retreats, integrating 16 modern villas and the Bravo Beach House into AvantStay's prestigious portfolio in Coachella Valley. Through this partnership, AvantStay will bring its world-class property management services, premium guest experiences and industry-leading revenue management to these ultra-luxe assets, further expanding its footprint in the region, which currently includes 86 individual homes and five hotel properties.

AvantStay's commitment to providing the highest level of service and operations will ensure that the Bravo Collection and Bravo Beach House remain at the forefront of luxury accommodations in the area.

"This partnership with Bravo Luxury Retreats allows us to further extend our industry-leading management expertise to the most exclusive properties in Coachella Valley," said Sean Breuner, co-founder and CEO of AvantStay. "We've seen overwhelming consumer demand towards ultra-luxury as guests discover the benefits of upscale private villas as a superior alternative for groups over five-star resorts. Our team is eager to deliver our signature five-star experience at these incredible homes, whose premium location, size and design make them ideal for attending nearby festivals, hosting corporate retreats or celebrating special occasions."

Bravo Collection by AvantStay

Nestled in a gated enclave across from the Coachella and Stagecoach festival grounds, the Bravo Collection villas offer one-of-a-kind luxury retreats for groups of all sizes. These custom properties boast resort-style pools and spas, firepits, putting greens, European kitchens, expansive living spaces, private pickleball courts, contemporary design and a strategically designed Villa made to host up to 200 people for events. With 16 total villas, each offering four to nine suites hosting up to 27 guests, these properties provide an exclusive getaway in the heart of the Coachella Valley.

Bravo Beach House by AvantStay

The Bravo Beach House offers nine suites for up to 20 guests on an unparalleled 10-acre retreat. With a Tulum-inspired private lagoon and beach, tennis, pickleball and basketball courts, a soccer field and expansive grounds, it is the perfect blend of relaxation and entertainment.

Claudio Bravo, developer and owner of Bravo Luxury Retreats, shared his excitement: "AvantStay's expertise in luxury property management and its established presence in the Coachella Valley made them the ideal partner for us. These properties are not only the most exclusive in the region—they are truly in a class of their own. So when it came time to elevate the guest experience even further, we wanted to align only with the best. I'm confident that AvantStay's blend of hospitality and innovation will take things to a new level and we're thrilled to be working together."

These properties will be available to book directly on AvantStay's website at avantstay.com/collections/bravo. To inquire about festival accommodations or corporate retreats, contact [email protected]. For more information about AvantStay, visit avantstay.com or follow along on social media at @avantstay.

About AvantStay

AvantStay is the best way to travel for groups, offering a diverse portfolio of more than 2,300 premier vacation rental properties across 65 markets. As the next-generation hospitality platform redefining the way in which people travel and invest, AvantStay delivers a highly curated experience customized to guests' needs, using a proprietary tech platform to power bookings, seamlessly operationalize in-field and remote management, and activate authentic and elevated consumer touch points. AvantStay was founded by experienced real estate and technology entrepreneurs Sean Breuner and Reuben Doetsch.

About Bravo Luxury Retreats

Founded in 2005, Bravo Luxury Retreats is a pioneering hospitality company specializing in the development and management of ultra-luxury short-term rentals in the Coachella Valley. With a deep commitment to architecture, design, and sustainability, Bravo's portfolio includes 16 high-end villas and the 10-acre Bravo Beach House, all designed to offer exceptional guest experiences. Recognized as an industry leader in hosting customized corporate retreats, immersive brand activations, and VIP group experiences, Bravo creates memorable stays for teams, executives, and high-profile guests from around the world.

Media Contact

Madison Hannum, Parthenon PR, 704.996.9296, [email protected], https://avantstay.com/

