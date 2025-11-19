Avatarmy Launches Europe's First Fully Conversational AI Platform for Real Estate Brokers

"We're not building a better CRM - we're making CRMs obsolete through conversation. Avatarmy gives brokers back what matters: time to close deals and the intelligence to win them." - Jörg Olbing, Founder, Avatarmy OÜ Post this

"Real estate is won through conversations, not software," said Jörg Olbing, founder of Avatarmy. "Every broker knows the best leads come from being first to call, first to respond, first to show up. But they're drowning in admin work, scattered across portals, typing property descriptions at midnight. We're giving them back what matters: time to close deals and the intelligence to win them- all through natural conversation."

The platform's four AI avatars - LUCA, ARIA, LEXIS, and BRAVO - each tackle specific broker pain points that traditionally consume hours of daily work. LUCA scouts market opportunities including for-sale-by-owner (FSBO) listings and buyer requests, delivering pitch-ready intelligence directly through conversation. ARIA provides instant property valuations with comparable market analysis and actively sources new listings, enabling brokers to respond to sellers within minutes rather than days. LEXIS serves as the digital back-office assistant, handling administrative tasks, transaction compliance, and documentation. BRAVO acts as an AI performance coach and mentor, surfacing metrics and providing strategic guidance to keep brokers focused on revenue-generating activities.

Currently deployed through WhatsApp - where brokers already conduct the majority of their daily business - Avatarmy is also launching a dedicated conversational app that will provide brokers with flexibility across channels. This multi-channel approach ensures brokers can engage with their AI team through their preferred interface while maintaining the same natural, conversation-driven experience.

The launch comes as European real estate markets face mounting competitive pressure. In Spain alone, where Avatarmy is conducting its initial market rollout, independent brokers compete not only with established agencies but increasingly with tech-enabled competitors and direct seller platforms. The cost of missing a lead - or being second to contact a property owner - can mean thousands of euros in lost commission.

"The traditional real estate tech stack is broken," Olbing continued. "Brokers are forced to log into five different systems, copy-paste information, manually track leads. By the time they've updated their CRM, the deal is already lost to a competitor who moved faster. We're not building a better CRM - we're making CRMs obsolete through conversation."

Avatarmy's conversational approach aligns with broader industry trends. According to recent PropTech research, mobile-first workflows and AI-driven assistants are linked to 50% faster transaction closures. The platform's conversation-native design eliminates the friction of app-switching and complex software navigation that plague current real estate tools, allowing brokers to work naturally whether they're using messaging apps or the forthcoming dedicated Avatarmy application.

The system operates on an event-driven architecture that mirrors how brokers actually work. When a new FSBO listing appears with a price reduction, LUCA instantly alerts the broker through conversation with the owner's contact information and suggested talking points. ARIA can then provide a valuation analysis and identify further listing opportunities. BRAVO monitors the broker's pipeline and sends strategic coaching - all within a simple conversational interface that feels more like texting a trusted team than operating software.

Early adopter feedback highlights the platform's ability to expand brokers' market coverage without proportional increases in workload. Juan, an independent broker in Alicante who participated in beta testing, reported reducing administrative time by 70% while increasing lead contact speed. "Avatarmy scouts the whole market for me," he said. "I'm no longer chained to my laptop. I can close deals from anywhere because my AI team handles everything else - just by having a conversation."

The platform incorporates enterprise-grade compliance features critical for European markets, operating as a GDPR-compliant data processor with audit trails and explicit broker control over all data processing activities. This positions Avatarmy to serve not only independent brokers but also agencies seeking to scale their operations without sacrificing regulatory compliance.

Industry analysts note that Avatarmy's category positioning - conversational AI rather than CRM - may signal a broader disruption in business software. As generative AI capabilities mature, the traditional desktop application model faces increasing pressure from mobile, voice, and text-based interfaces that reduce friction and accelerate decision-making.

The company plans aggressive expansion across Spain throughout 2026, with additional European markets to follow. Avatarmy is positioning itself for category dominance: when brokers think "conversational AI for real estate," Avatarmy aims to be the default choice, not merely an option.

For real estate professionals struggling to balance client service with administrative burden, Avatarmy offers a provocative value proposition: what if winning more deals didn't require working more hours - just working smarter, with an AI team that never sleeps?

Avatarmy OÜ is a PropTech company headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia, building the category-defining conversational AI platform for real estate professionals. The company's mission is to replace CRMs with natural, text and voice-driven conversations, giving brokers the freedom to focus on what matters: closing deals and building client relationships. Founded in 2025, Avatarmy is pioneering the "conversations, not systems" approach to real estate technology.

