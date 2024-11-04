Avation Medical Announces Jason Whiting as Chief Executive Officer

"As Avation commercially scales, Jason will bring valuable experience and leadership that we expect will accelerate growth and profitability," said Tom Shehab, MD, Chairman of the Avation Medical board of directors. Post this

Mr. Whiting has more than 25 years of experience in the MedTech industry, driving innovation and adoption of new technologies in the implantable, capital equipment, and wearable markets. Before joining Avation Medical, Mr. Whiting served as President of ZOLL Cardiac Management Solutions for more than 8 years—prior to this, he was Vice President of Marketing and Clinical Operations, beginning in 2008.

"As Avation commercially scales, Jason will bring valuable experience and leadership that we expect will accelerate growth and profitability," said Tom Shehab, MD, Chairman of the Avation Medical board of directors. "Jason has successfully brought wearable technologies to market and created new categories in the MedTech space. On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank Jill for her service to the organization and her role in guiding the Company to this stage."

Avation Medical's Vivally System is a wearable bladder control therapy and digital health system for treating patients with the chronic conditions of OAB, urge urinary incontinence, and urinary urgency — without the need for surgery, needle electrodes, or drugs. It is appropriate for every patient suffering from these bladder issues at any point in the care pathway.

The Vivally System is the only OAB treatment to harness the power of physiologic, closed-loop control with transcutaneous tibial nerve stimulation and continuous EMG sensing. Vivally uses the patient's own physiologic response to objectively confirm activation of the tibial nerve and continuously monitor nerve recruitment, automatically adjusting the stimulation within a Personalized Therapeutic Range™ to ensure both safety and optimal therapeutic output. The non-invasive therapy and digital health system gives physicians and their staff the opportunity to provide personalized treatments for their patients, who can conduct the therapy at home.

About Avation Medical and the Vivally® System

Avation Medical is an innovative neuromodulation and digital health company with a mission to make non-invasive, physiologic closed-loop neuromodulation accessible to patients across a variety of clinical conditions. The company's Vivally System is the only FDA-cleared, physiologic closed-loop, at-home wearable neuromodulation device system to treat symptoms of overactive bladder syndrome (OAB). Combined with a companion mobile application and eDiary, Vivally offers a comprehensive therapy and support system for patients suffering from urge urinary incontinence and urinary urgency caused by OAB. Vivally is prescribed by a clinician following a brief clinical calibration which establishes an electromyography (EMG) target and range of neuromodulation energy needed for consistent nerve activation. Vivally delivers clinically effective therapy in just 30-minute sessions, as little as once per week. Vivally is available by prescription in the U.S. For more information, visit Avation.com or call 888.972.5694.

Media Contact

Beth LaBreche, Avation Medical, 1 1-612-578-2834, [email protected], https://avation.com/

SOURCE Avation Medical