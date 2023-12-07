AVC, the Audio Visual Co Inc. signs North America Exclusive with Lazulite LLC, manufacturer of digital robotic arts to fulfill the growing experiential marketing needs

AVC is chartered to sign sixty to ninety partners ranging from PR Companies, Event Coordinators, and AV Equipment companies to represent Lazulite in North America

NEWBURY PARK, Calif. , Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AVC North America ("AVC"), announced today the signing with Dubai based Lazulite Technology Services LLC to be their Exclusive North America Distributor. AVC will oversee sales, marketing, rentals and installations with regional showrooms including service depots and training centers. Lazulite's products have been seen at more than 500 events including concerts, events, travel, retail, trade shows and public awareness campaigns worldwide featuring their award winning innovative 3D interactive and automated digital works of robotic arts. "We're excited to partner with Lazulite and look forward to a prosperous endeavor together", says Wayne Olson, Founder and CEO, celebrating company's 26th years in business last month.