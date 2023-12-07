AVC, the Audio Visual Co Inc. signs North America Exclusive with Lazulite LLC, manufacturer of digital robotic arts to fulfill the growing experiential marketing needs

AVC is chartered to sign sixty to ninety partners ranging from PR Companies, Event Coordinators, and AV Equipment companies to represent Lazulite in North America
NEWBURY PARK, Calif. , Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AVC North America ("AVC"), announced today the signing with Dubai based Lazulite Technology Services LLC to be their Exclusive North America Distributor. AVC will oversee sales, marketing, rentals and installations with regional showrooms including service depots and training centers. Lazulite's products have been seen at more than 500 events including concerts, events, travel, retail, trade shows and public awareness campaigns worldwide featuring their award winning innovative 3D interactive and automated digital works of robotic arts. "We're excited to partner with Lazulite and look forward to a prosperous endeavor together", says Wayne Olson, Founder and CEO, celebrating company's 26th years in business last month.
Lazulite products are widely used at major events, concerts, sporting events, trade shows and luxury market applications. AVC is chartered to sign sixty to ninety authorized partners ranging from PR Companies, Event Coordinators, and AV Equipment companies to represent Lazulite in North America. "These markets will benefit from Lazulite's strong product development providing an incredible experiential experience" says Sneha Motarwar, Lazulite Co-Founder & COO. Lazulite continues to expand their portfolio around the globe fulfilling the growing market demands for experiential marketing, enabling customers to exceed their public awareness expectations.
To learn more about Lazulite's North America offerings or to become an authorized partner, visit AVCNorthAmerica.com
Media Contact
Eric Williams, AVC North America, 1 818-495-8373, [email protected], www.AVCNorthAmerica.com
SOURCE AVC North America
Share this article