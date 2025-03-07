AVCO Design Releases 2025 Custom Bathroom Renovation Cost Breakdown

AVCO Design, a leading full-service interior design firm, has released proprietary data detailing the costs of a recent custom bathroom renovation project in Santa Rosa, California. This comprehensive cost breakdown provides valuable insights into the investment required for a higher-end, expertly managed renovation in 2025.
Why Are Bathroom Renovations Costly?
Bathrooms are among the most expensive rooms to renovate per square foot because they are typically smaller spaces with higher-end finishes such as cabinetry, countertops, tile, and plumbing fixtures. Other significant cost drivers include layout changes and unforeseen conditions. AVCO Design's latest project exemplifies the importance of strategic planning and expert execution to achieve a premium renovation experience.
Cost Breakdown of a Custom Bathroom Renovation
The total cost for AVCO Design's recently completed primary bathroom renovation in Santa Rosa amounted to $53,138, with the following key expenditures:
- Design: $5,000 – Concept development, materials selection, and detailed construction drawings.
- Project Management: $4,800 – Oversight of contractor selection, cost reviews, and construction quality assurance.
- Furnishings and Fixtures: $16,518 – Custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, premium tiles, and high-end fixtures.
- Demolition: $1,750 – Safe removal of outdated materials and fixtures.
- Framing: $660 – Structural enhancements for new layouts and accessories.
- Plumbing Installation: $3,425 – Essential rough-in materials and system updates.
- Electrical Installation: $3,950 – Lighting, outlets, and switches wiring.
- Mechanical Installation: $788 – Exhaust fan, ducting, and ventilation work.
- Drywall Installation: $2,200 – Wall and ceiling refinishing.
- Painting: $1,507 – High-quality surface finishing.
- Cabinetry Installation: $524 – Professional fitting of custom vanity & storage units.
- Tile Installation: $7,946 – Waterproofing and precision tiling for floors and shower surrounds. Accessories Installation: $521 – Placement of mirrors, towel bars, and finishing details.
- Final Clean-Up: $850 – Ensuring a pristine, move-in-ready space.
- Portable Toilet Rental: $425 – Facilitating smooth on-site contractor operations.
- Change Order: $1,850 – Unforeseen electrical upgrades to existing conditions to meet code requirements.
- Permits: $424 – Estimated permit fees for the plumbing, electrical, and mechanical, including new plumbing fixtures, electrical switches and receptacles, and exhaust fan.
Smart Design Trade-Offs for Cost Efficiency
The firm specializes in balancing premium amenities with smart budgeting strategies. AVCO Design ensures clients achieve a refined and functional space without unnecessary expenditure by mixing high-end materials with cost-effective alternatives and optimizing installation techniques.
"Every client ascribes value differently. For example, suppose a client has their heart set on tile from Heath Ceramics. In that case, we can specify one for the entire shower surround or just the shower niche and a more approachable option for the remaining areas," said Stephanie Meyer, Principal Designer of AVCO Design.
"The tile patterns we specify will also have different investment outcomes. A more complicated pattern like herringbone will take longer to install than a 1/3 offset subway tile pattern and require an installer with more skill."
Setting and Maintaining a Realistic Budget
The National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA) published an article titled "Real-World Budgeting for Bathroom Remodeling.*" The much-cited article recommends budgeting "5 to 10 percent of your home's value on a bathroom remodeling project."
Based on the estimated market value of the client's home on Zillow, AVCO Design's renovation was at the low end of the 5 to 10 percent range.
The firm stayed within its client's investment range by minimizing changes to the walls, plumbing, and electrical fixture positions. They also created design documents that received considered bids from quality contractors they had worked with on previous projects, resulting in minimal change orders during construction.
Ensuring a Seamless Renovation Experience with Advance Ordering
From conceptual design to final execution, AVCO Design meticulously and professionally manages every aspect of the renovation process. Their expertise in advance material ordering ensures projects remain on schedule and mitigates delays caused by supply chain disruptions, providing clients with a seamless and stress-free experience.
Q&A Video: How Much Will Your Bathroom Renovation Cost & Other Burning Questions
About AVCO Design
AVCO Design is an interior design studio dedicated to creating spaces for gathering, connecting, and living well in Sonoma County. They offer services for projects of all scales, from home renovations to tasting rooms to museums.
