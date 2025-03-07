AVCO Design Releases 2025 Custom Bathroom Renovation Cost Breakdown

In 2025, AVCO Design's Stephanie Meyer says custom bathroom renovations cost between $45K and $65K, with high-end projects going up from there. She published a cost breakdown for a bathroom she did in Santa Rosa to help homeowners plan smarter and balance quality and budget for their dream bathroom. Post this

Bathrooms are among the most expensive rooms to renovate per square foot because they are typically smaller spaces with higher-end finishes such as cabinetry, countertops, tile, and plumbing fixtures. Other significant cost drivers include layout changes and unforeseen conditions. AVCO Design's latest project exemplifies the importance of strategic planning and expert execution to achieve a premium renovation experience.

Cost Breakdown of a Custom Bathroom Renovation

The total cost for AVCO Design's recently completed primary bathroom renovation in Santa Rosa amounted to $53,138, with the following key expenditures:

Design: $5,000 – Concept development, materials selection, and detailed construction drawings.

– Concept development, materials selection, and detailed construction drawings. Project Management: $4,800 – Oversight of contractor selection, cost reviews, and construction quality assurance.

– Oversight of contractor selection, cost reviews, and construction quality assurance. Furnishings and Fixtures: $16,518 – Custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, premium tiles, and high-end fixtures.

– Custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, premium tiles, and high-end fixtures. Demolition: $1,750 – Safe removal of outdated materials and fixtures.

– Safe removal of outdated materials and fixtures. Framing: $660 – Structural enhancements for new layouts and accessories.

– Structural enhancements for new layouts and accessories. Plumbing Installation: $3,425 – Essential rough-in materials and system updates.

– Essential rough-in materials and system updates. Electrical Installation: $3,950 – Lighting, outlets, and switches wiring.

– Lighting, outlets, and switches wiring. Mechanical Installation: $788 – Exhaust fan, ducting, and ventilation work.

– Exhaust fan, ducting, and ventilation work. Drywall Installation: $2,200 – Wall and ceiling refinishing.

– Wall and ceiling refinishing. Painting: $1,507 – High-quality surface finishing.

– High-quality surface finishing. Cabinetry Installation: $524 – Professional fitting of custom vanity & storage units.

– Professional fitting of custom vanity & storage units. Tile Installation: $7,946 – Waterproofing and precision tiling for floors and shower surrounds. Accessories Installation: $521 – Placement of mirrors, towel bars, and finishing details.

– Waterproofing and precision tiling for floors and shower surrounds. Accessories Installation: – Placement of mirrors, towel bars, and finishing details. Final Clean-Up: $850 – Ensuring a pristine, move-in-ready space.

– Ensuring a pristine, move-in-ready space. Portable Toilet Rental: $425 – Facilitating smooth on-site contractor operations.

– Facilitating smooth on-site contractor operations. Change Order: $1,850 – Unforeseen electrical upgrades to existing conditions to meet code requirements.

– Unforeseen electrical upgrades to existing conditions to meet code requirements. Permits: $424 – Estimated permit fees for the plumbing, electrical, and mechanical, including new plumbing fixtures, electrical switches and receptacles, and exhaust fan.

Smart Design Trade-Offs for Cost Efficiency

The firm specializes in balancing premium amenities with smart budgeting strategies. AVCO Design ensures clients achieve a refined and functional space without unnecessary expenditure by mixing high-end materials with cost-effective alternatives and optimizing installation techniques.

"Every client ascribes value differently. For example, suppose a client has their heart set on tile from Heath Ceramics. In that case, we can specify one for the entire shower surround or just the shower niche and a more approachable option for the remaining areas," said Stephanie Meyer, Principal Designer of AVCO Design.

"The tile patterns we specify will also have different investment outcomes. A more complicated pattern like herringbone will take longer to install than a 1/3 offset subway tile pattern and require an installer with more skill."

Setting and Maintaining a Realistic Budget

The National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA) published an article titled "Real-World Budgeting for Bathroom Remodeling.*" The much-cited article recommends budgeting "5 to 10 percent of your home's value on a bathroom remodeling project."

Based on the estimated market value of the client's home on Zillow, AVCO Design's renovation was at the low end of the 5 to 10 percent range.

The firm stayed within its client's investment range by minimizing changes to the walls, plumbing, and electrical fixture positions. They also created design documents that received considered bids from quality contractors they had worked with on previous projects, resulting in minimal change orders during construction.

Ensuring a Seamless Renovation Experience with Advance Ordering

From conceptual design to final execution, AVCO Design meticulously and professionally manages every aspect of the renovation process. Their expertise in advance material ordering ensures projects remain on schedule and mitigates delays caused by supply chain disruptions, providing clients with a seamless and stress-free experience.

Q&A Video: How Much Will Your Bathroom Renovation Cost & Other Burning Questions

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fgd9AIQLR2s

