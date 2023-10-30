Aveda Arts & Sciences Institutes Win Two BeautyMatter NEXT Awards for Textured Hair Education Initiative

"We are honored to receive these awards from BeautyMatter, an important media voice in our industry," said Neill. Post this

Edwin Neill, the CEO of Aveda Arts & Sciences Institutes and President of the Neill Corporation, was awarded the Changemaker of the Year award for his unrelenting advocacy for textured hair education and diversity in the beauty industry. Neill is a frequent speaker on this topic and has worked with many state officials for more inclusive licensing support. In his current role as the Chairman of the Louisiana Board of Cosmetology, he was instrumental in the state including textured haircare on the state licensing exam, thereby requiring all cosmetology schools in the state to include it in their curriculum. This change cemented Louisiana's place in the history books as the first state to require textured hair education (NPR). Now, other states are following suit.

"We are honored to receive these awards from BeautyMatter, an important media voice in our industry," said Neill. "They are a testament to our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and to our mission of providing the highest quality education to our students. We are proud to be a force for good in the world."

For more information on Aveda Arts' commitments towards furthering textured hair education in America, read BeautyMatter's story, "AVEDA ARTS & SCIENCES INSTITUTES LEAD THE NEXT WAVE OF TEXTURED HAIR EDUCATION."

Aveda Arts & Sciences Institutes is a leading provider of beauty and wellness education. The company offers a variety of programs, including cosmetology, esthetics, massage therapy, and nail care. Aveda Arts & Sciences Institutes is committed to preparing students with the skills and knowledge they need to excel in the beauty industry. Follow at @avedaarts.

BeautyMatter is a leading online platform for the beauty industry. The outlet provides a range of resources for beauty professionals, including articles, videos, and webinars. BeautyMatter also hosts a number of events throughout the year, including the annual BeautyMatter NEXT Awards. Follow them at @BeautyMatterOfficial.

Julia Labaton, RED PR LLC, 646-528-3969, [email protected], www.red-pr.com

