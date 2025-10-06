Avenir Palm Beach Gardens Announces Vibrant New Town Center is Slated to Open Summer 2026

Avenir residents and visitors can expect to experience a lively day-to-night community space set in a luxurious outdoor environment. Post this

Dubbed the "heart of Avenir," the Town Center will have over 200,000 square feet of retail space that offers a curated selection of unique, exciting, and purposeful shopping opportunities. The current list of tenants includes:

The Avenir community is designed for convenience and connection. As a golf cart-friendly community, residents will be able to easily access the Town Center directly via golf cart, enhancing the neighborhood's walkable and accessible lifestyle.

Avenir will feature police and city services, a new micro-hospital built by Jupiter Medical and other premier medical facilities, and Fire Station 6, which is already open and serving the community. Together, these resources ensure that Avenir is not only a vibrant place to live but also a safe and well-supported community.

For more information about Avenir and the Town Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, go to http://www.avenirpbg.com.

About Avenir Palm Beach Gardens

Avenir is the most innovative development to happen to Palm Beach County in a generation. This 4,752-acre sustainable community located in prestigious Palm Beach Gardens was conceived by a creative team of award-winning, visionary architects, designers, and planners who bring creativity and thought to every detail. Everything you'll love about Avenir will be made possible by the sheer volume of wide-open spaces, which is now more important than ever.

Avenir will soon give rise to every amenity imaginable for residents of our over 4,000 new homes, including two resort-style clubhouses, working farm, dedicated golf cart paths, a spacious dog park, and over 300 acres of lakes and waterways. More than 2,400 acres will be transformed into a dedicated nature preserve featuring extensive walking trails that residents and their families will enjoy for decades to come. Avenir is built for the future with high-speed fiber optic internet available to each home.

Media Contact

Caroline Nesbit, Avenir Palm Beach Gardens, (954) 379-2115, [email protected], https://avenirpbg.com

SOURCE Avenir Palm Beach Gardens